Summary A fate no team wants, there are always several teams that must suffer relegation at the end of each season.

The Premier League has seen a number of teams finish with tallies of under 20 points after 38 matches.

Only one entrant on this list placed 19th in the league the season they were relegated, the remaining nine finished in last place.

Relegation is the bleakest prospect for a team to face in football. Not limited to just the British Isles, in divisions across the globe a number of teams, generally between two and four, will end the campaign by dropping into the league below them. Though no supporter wishes to watch their team be relegated, there must always be some unfortunate sides.

At the time of writing, the 2024/25 Premier League season is about halfway through its lifespan. Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the table, with just one win and six points from their opening 20 games after sealing an immediate promotion back to the top flight in 2024.

Though still in the early days of January, many feel that Southampton have already been condemned to relegation, the points distance between the Saints and safety now being in double figures. It is seemingly an inevitable fate for the coastal side, with many pondering whether they will become the worst Premier League team, by points total, in history.

With that being said, it is worth asking the question: which 10 Premier League sides have recorded the lowest point tallies in league history?

10 Teams with the Lowest Points in Premier League History Rank Team Season Points League Position 1. Derby County 2007/2008 11 20th 2. Sunderland 2005/2006 15 20th 3. Sheffield United 2023/2024 16 20th 4. Huddersfield Town 2018/2019 16 20th 5. Aston Villa 2015/2016 17 20th 6. Sunderland 2002/2003 19 20th 7. Portsmouth 2009/2010 19* 20th 8. Norwich City 2019/2020 21 20th 9. Norwich City 2021/2022 22 20th 10. Watford 2021/2022 23 19th (* indicates a nine-point deduction)

10 Watford - 2021/2022

23 points

In 2021, Watford secured a return to the Premier League at their first attempt after suffering relegation to the Championship in 2021. Xisco Munoz was the man that oversaw their promotion, the Spaniard having replaced Vladimir Ivic after about half of the previous season had been played out.

Xisco, though, would manage just seven Premier League matches before being sacked by Watford who, under the ownership of the Pozzo family, have become synonymous with quick managerial dismissals. He was replaced by former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri, but the Italian could never find his feet at Vicarage Road and was himself sacked in January.

Ranieri’s successor was veteran Roy Hodgson, Watford’s third manager of the campaign. Despite his experience, the Englishman could only oversee two wins from January until the end of the season, with the Hornets placing 19th after accumulating just 23 points.

9 Norwich City - 2021/2022

22 points

2021 marked the final year of Daniel Farke’s tenure as Norwich City manager, a position he had held since 2017. The German was successful in returning to the Premier League at the first attempt in 2021, having suffered relegation the previous term. Ahead of the season’s opening, key playmaker Emi Buendia joined Aston Villa.

Norwich were long known for operating on a small budget and never adequately replaced Buendia, which was quickly noticeable. The Canaries struggled for form, so much so that Farke was dismissed in November and replaced by Dean Smith, who formerly managed Brentford and Aston Villa.

Despite hopes that Smith may have been able to turn things around for the club, their lack of transfer ambition and early poor showings had impacted the team. City managed to win just five games in 38 Premier League matches, conceding 84 goals and recording just 22 points as they finished the campaign at the very bottom of the Premier League.

8 Norwich City - 2019/2020

21 points

Norwich City’s second season in the Premier League under Daniel Farke was bad, but their maiden campaign under the German’s management was worse. 2019 saw Farke earn his first promotion from the Championship, guiding the Canaries to the Championship title.

Ambitions were high at first, with Norwich winning two of their opening five Premier League games against Newcastle United and Manchester City. From beating the latter of those two sides, however, Norwich would win only three further games in the Premier League that season, hampered by their lack of investment in the team.

The Canaries ended the season with five wins and 21 points, a tally that was poor enough to finish at the bottom of the league. With their demotion, Norwich became the first team to have suffered five relegations from the Premier League, an unfortunate title for the club to bear.

7 Portsmouth - 2009/2010

19 points

2010 is the latest year in which Portsmouth have been counted amongst Premier League teams. The 2009/10 campaign was a memorable one for Pompey in more ways than one. The team travelled to Wembley towards the end of the season for the FA Cup final. Despite losing, it was an impressive feat to have reached that match in the first place.

Predominantly, the term is remembered for the financial issues that hamstrung Portsmouth throughout its tenure. The south coast club were bottom of the league from the second week of games in the Premier League and later in the season were placed into administration, resulting in a nine-point deduction.

Despite the best efforts of manager Avram Grant, who replaced Paul Hart in November 2009, Portsmouth were unable to avoid the drop after their deduction. Administration would tear away at Pompey for many years thereafter, though at the time of writing, they are once more a Championship club.

6 Sunderland - 2002/2003

19 points

Peter Reid spent seven years with Sunderland as manager, overseeing their move from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light. The former defensive midfielder enjoyed a largely successful stint in charge of the club, though their form started to falter somewhat in 2002. The Black Cats stuck with their manager as much as they could, but after no real improvements by the opening stages of the 2002/03 term, Reid was dismissed.

Despite former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy being linked to the job, Sunderland opted to appoint Howard Wilkinson as manager. Despite being a former top flight title-winning manager with Leeds United, the decision was a shock, as Wilkinson had not managed a club for six years.

The Black Cats went on an abhorrent run of form under Wilkinson, despite a fairly promising start. McCarthy would finally be drafted in as Sunderland manager in March 2003, but by then, the damage had been dealt. Sunderland ended the season with a run of 15 straight losses and their tally was, at the time, the lowest in Premier League history.

5 Aston Villa - 2015/2016

17 points

At the turn of 2025, Aston Villa are now known as a European competitor once more, entirely through the astounding work that Unai Emery has done as manager. The Villans are in the Champions League after a four-decade absence and last season, reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Not even a decade ago, however, things were much bleaker for the Villa Park side. Including interim managers, Villa had four bosses across the 2015/16 season. Tim Sherwood was dismissed early in the campaign and was replaced by Remi Garde on a permanent basis, though the Frenchman could never find his feet.

Villa were 20th when Garde took over and 20th when he departed the club just four months later. Eric Black took the reins on an interim basis, but could not prevent Villa from suffering their first relegation since 1987 and their first-ever demotion from the Premier League.

4 Huddersfield Town - 2018/2019

16 points

Huddersfield Town ascended to the Premier League for the first time in 2017 after winning the Championship play-offs, despite the team not scoring a goal in open play. In their first Premier League season, Huddersfield defied all odds by avoiding relegation, something that essentially every spectator had marked them for.

Much of Town’s success can be attributed to David Wagner, their manager at the time who has since gone on to manage Schalke, Young Boys and Norwich City. The German, who represented the United States as a player, created a tight-knit bond within the players at his disposal.

The following campaign, however, saw struggles for the Terriers. They won just three matches across the season and two of those were against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With 16 points, Huddersfield finished at the foot of the table, condemned to relegation.

3 Sheffield United - 2023/2024

16 points

Under the guidance of Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United returned to the Premier League in 2023, the manager having been appointed on a permanent basis in November 2021 and guiding the club to the play-offs in his first season in charge. Though he succeeded in earning promotion, Heckingbottom struggled to adapt to the Premier League, winning just one game in 14 before being sacked.

His replacement was former manager Chris Wilder, brought back for his second stint in charge of the club. At the time of writing, Wilder is overseeing a promotion charge for the Blades but was unable to keep the club in the Premier League. Sheffield finished rock bottom of the league in 2024 with a whopping -69 goal differential.

The season was a miserable one for numerous reasons. As well as relegation, the Blades became holders of some unfortunate records. Their 104 goals conceded is the most ever in a Premier League season, the 57 they shipped at Bramall Lane is the most any team has conceded at home and their goal difference was joint-worst in Premier League history.

2 Sunderland - 2005/2006

15 points

Mick McCarthy did not have an ideal start to life in the North East. When he took over Sunderland, they were a club bound for relegation, having struggled immensely under the guidance of Howard Wilkinson. McCarthy remained with the club in the Championship, reaching the play-offs in his first season.

McCarthy’s team could not overcome Crystal Palace in the play-offs, but the following season, led by the strike force of Anthony Le Tallec and Jon Stead, Sunderland returned to the Premier League in 2005 as champions. Despite their strong form in the Championship, the Black Cats were unable to transfer any of that to the English top flight. Sunderland amassed just 15 points from 38 games in a season for which they were rock bottom of the table for the most part.

1 Derby County - 2007/2008

11 points