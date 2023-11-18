Highlights Scoring touchdowns is crucial in the NFL, and quarterbacks need to be able to throw the ball successfully to put pressure on the defense.

Quarterbacks who struggle to throw touchdowns can negatively impact the entire team and often don't get many chances to continue starting.

Zach Wilson, despite being a high-profile draft pick, has had a tough time putting the ball in the endzone, joining a list of quarterbacks with historically low touchdown rates.

It might sound simplistic, but the most important thing that an NFL team can do is score touchdowns. Back in the '60s and '70s, teams preferred to play ball control offense, running the ball safely on the ground rather than passing it dangerously through the air. As old school coaches loved to say: three things can happen when you throw a pass, and two of them are bad.

But today’s quarterbacks need to be able to throw the ball successfully to put pressure on the defense. When a quarterback struggles to throw touchdown passes, it can undermine a whole team. QBs who can’t throw touchdown passes don’t tend to get too many chances to continue starting.

Zach Wilson, once a high-profile draft pick, is having a terrible time putting the ball in the end zone this season and that is putting him in pretty terrible company. Below are the quarterbacks who have thrown the lowest percentage of TDs per pass in NFL history for QBs with at least 900 passes.

10 Colt McCoy - 2.8% Touchdown Rate

Colt McCoy was a major name coming out of college. He began his career at Texas as a redshirt freshman while Vince Young was the starter. McCoy would then start for the next four seasons and win the second most games of any quarterback in FBS history.

Still, McCoy was seen as a game manager who would have a tough time being productive against NFL defenses. Despite his success in college, he wasn't drafted until the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2010.

McCoy spent most of his 13 years in the league as a backup, though he often had extended chances to play. He wasn't terrible in those opportunities, but he provided the offense with little upside and is currently without a team—for now.

9 Steve Dils - 2.8% Touchdown Rate

Steve Dils was certainly coached well in college. He was the quarterback of a Stanford team that was led by legend Bill Walsh. Back then, Walsh was just developing the West Coast offense that is still a staple of the NFL to this day. After he completed his college career, Dils was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft.

Dils spent most of his career as a backup but did get an extended chance to be the Vikings' starter during the 1983 season. In 12 games that year, Dils completed 53% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He would later start games with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 1988.

8 Randy Wright - 2.8% Touchdown Rate

Randy Wright spent his college career playing at the University of Wisconsin. He didn’t have to move far as a pro. The Green Bay Packers selected him in the sixth round of the 1984 Draft. To say he wasn't good would be an understatement. In fact, a USA Today article from 2016 called him the worst quarterback in Packers' history.

Randy Wright Career Stats TDs 31 INTs 57 Completion % 53.8

Wright sporadically started for the Packers during his first few years in the league before getting a chance as the top dog in 1986. His play was quite poor overall, as he only threw 31 touchdown passes against 57 interceptions. After he retired, he spent over a decade as a commentator for ESPN.

7 Scott Brunner - 2.8% Touchdown Rate

Scott Brunner spent only one season as the starter at the University of Delaware, but his performance was impressive enough that the New York Giants selected him in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He had prototypical size for a signal caller at 6'5", and New York saw him as a future backup for Phil Simms.

After Simms was injured during the 1981 season, Brunner became the starter. He did enough in that campaign to convince Bill Parcells to make him the starter over Simms for the 1982 season. Brunner flopped after being given the opportunity, throwing only nine touchdown passes against 22 interceptions. He went back to serving as a backup and retired after the 1985 season.

6 Dave Brown - 2.7% Touchdown Rate

The Giants had a tough time finding a successor for Phil Simms. They decided to take a chance on Dave Brown, a New Jersey-born quarterback who had starred at Duke. They used a first-round pick in the 1992 supplemental draft to acquire Brown.

The young prospect was the Giants’ starter from 1994 through 1996. In that time, he threw 35 touchdowns against 46 interceptions and the team went 20-27 in his starts. He later moved to the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2001. Even today, Brown is not fondly remembered by fans of Big Blue.

5 Steve Fuller - 2.6% Touchdown Rate

Steve Fuller was a star at Clemson University, winning the ACC Player of the Year Award in his final season. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and thrown into the fire in his rookie year in 1979. In his two seasons as the starter, Fuller would throw for 16 touchdowns against 28 interceptions. He then became the team's backup.

In 1984, Fuller signed as a backup with the Chicago Bears and received a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 1985 championship team. His career highlight might have been participating in the legendary Super Bowl Shuffle rap. Fuller would play one more year and retire after the 1986 season. He now serves as a high school football coach in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

4 Jack Trudeau - 2.6% Touchdown Rate

Jack Trudeau had a very solid college career playing for the University of Illinois. A three-year starter in college, he would be drafted in the second round of the 1986 Draft, 47th overall, by the Indianapolis Colts. As a rookie, he started 11 games for the Colts and the team lost all 11. The Colts were horrible, so this wasn't all Trudeau's fault.

In 1987, Trudeau started at the end of the season and helped the Colts get into the playoffs. The QB acted as the starter in 1989 and had his best year, throwing 15 touchdown passes. However, the Colts had the first pick in the 1990 Draft and chose Jeff George, who would replace Trudeau in the lineup. Over the course of his career, Trudeau threw for 10,243 yards with 42 touchdowns and 69 interceptions.

3 Rick Mirer - 2.4% Touchdown Rate

Rick Mirer was a major NFL Draft prospect who played at a high-profile school in Notre Dame. He was the next in a long line of Fighting Irish quarterbacks. The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks had the first two picks in the 1993 NFL Draft. The Patriots took Drew Bledsoe and the Seahawks took Rick Mirer.

Clearly, the Patriots got the better deal than the Seahawks. Mirer spent four seasons as the starter in Seattle and in those starts, Seattle had a 20-31 record. Mirer then became a backup for several different teams. For his career, Mirer completed 53.3% of his passes with 50 touchdowns against 76 interceptions.

2 Hugh Millen - 2.4% Touchdown Rate

Hugh Millen was never all that successful as the quarterback for the University of Washington. In his senior season, he threw for 11 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. Still, he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams in 1987. The Rams had recently drafted Jim Everett, so Millen was slotted in as the team's backup.

Millen played for several teams. He started 20 games for the New England Patriots between 1991 and 1992. In those games, the Patriots had a 5-15 record. The Pats were bad enough to draft Drew Bledsoe in 1992. Millen then moved to the Denver Broncos and retired in 1995.

1 Zach Wilson - 2.1% Touchdown Rate

While he didn’t play against top-flight competition against BYU, Zach Wilson put up huge numbers during his junior year of college. After seeing his electric arm and strong athleticism at the NFL combine, the New York Jets made him the second overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson was the starter from the first game of the 2021 season.

Wilson at times makes spectacular plays but a lot more often has issues with turnovers and has immense trouble putting the ball in the end zone. The Jets attempted to replace the quarterback with Aaron Rodgers in 2023, but Rodgers was hurt in the first game. Wilson has not made good on the opportunity to start, throwing only five touchdown passes through nine games of the 2023 campaign.

