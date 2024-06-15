Highlights Low-scoring NBA Finals games are uncommon in today's offense-centric game.

The fewest points scored in a modern NBA Finals game was 54 by the Utah Jazz in 1998.

The Celtics scored only 84 points in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, losing to the Mavericks by 38.

Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals saw the Boston Celtics put up just 84 points as they were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks. 122-84 was the final score, a difference of 38 points, and the Mavericks’ win breathed new life into their psyche as they turned a 3-0 series deficit into a 3-1 deficit.

The Celtics’ lack of offense in Game 4 raised some heads. A team of that caliber, one which has demonstrated otherworldly talent throughout both the regular season and playoffs, is not limited to a low amount of points (at least in today’s iteration of the game) that often, and subsequently gets blown out that often.

Blowouts are no stranger to the NBA Finals. What has become increasingly rare, however, are the limitations of offensive production in the NBA Finals to such a degree. Before the implementation of the shot clock in 1954, games often featured little offense and were extremely low-scoring.

But in the modern version of the game, offense takes a front seat, leading to outlandish points being scored. When that fails to happen, particularly on the biggest stage of basketball that is the NBA Finals, notice is taken. The following are the lowest-scoring performances of any NBA Finals game.

1 Bulls 98, Jazz 54 (1998)

The Jazz were held to just 54 points in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals

The lowest amount of points put up by a team in the NBA Finals in the modern era is 54, and the record belongs to the Utah Jazz. They would be blown out in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 7, by a score of 98-54, a difference of 44 points.

The 1998 NBA Finals saw Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls notch their second three-peat, and their sixth and final championship to this date. It would almost be unheard of in today’s era, but the 1998 Finals was one of several that did not feature a single team score 100 or more points in any of its games.

1998 NBA Finals - Game 3 Scorers Player Team Points Michael Jordan Bulls 24 Karl Malone Jazz 22 Toni Kukoč Bulls 16 Scottie Pippen Bulls 10

That was certainly the case in Game 3 of the series, which saw the Bulls record the highest amount of points of any game in the series, with 98. But it also saw the Jazz record the lowest amount in any Finals game in modern-day history, at just 54. Karl Malone led the Jazz in that game with 22 points, but the next highest scorer was Shandon Anderson, who had just eight points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls had four players to notch double-digits in points, including 24 from Michael Jordan, the game leader. The Bulls would go on to devastate the Jazz, winning the series in six games.

2 Lakers 89, Celtics 67 (2010)

The Celtics were held to just 67 points in Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals

Heading into Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics had a three games to two lead and found themselves just one win away from clinching their 18th championship (as they do currently). But it is hard to win basketball games when held to just 67 points, and that is exactly what happened on June 15, 2010.

Only one game in the 2010 NBA Finals saw a team notch 100 points or more, and that was the Celtics in Game 2 when they scored 103 while holding the Los Angeles Lakers to 94. But they were held to just 67 points in Game 6, as mentioned, and it was due to their top line being shut down.

2010 NBA Finals - Game 6 Scorers Player Team Points Kobe Bryant Lakers 26 Ray Allen Celtics 19 Pau Gasol Lakers 17 Metta Sandiford-Artest Lakers 15

Ray Allen led the team in scoring for Game 6, putting up just 19 points. After him, Paul Pierce had 13, Kevin Garnett had 12, and Rajon Rondo had 10. Meanwhile, for the Lakers, Kobe Bryant put up 26 points, Pau Gasol notched 17, and Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Metta World Peace) recorded 15. The Lakers would take that game and Game 7 to win their 16th title.

3 Spurs 80, Knicks 67 (1999)

The Knicks were held to just 67 points in Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals

The year was 1999, and the NBA had just come off of an excruciating lockout. That caused the start of the season to be delayed until February and limited it to a length of just 50 games. The New York Knicks took advantage of the circumstances and became the first eighth seed in league history to reach the NBA Finals.

The problem for them, however, was injuries. Patrick Ewing, their main man, was lost in the previous round due to an injury and was forced to miss the Finals. That allowed their opponent, the San Antonio Spurs, to cash in, and they defeated the Knicks in five games en route to their first title.

1999 NBA Finals - Game 2 Scorers Player Team Points Latrell Sprewell Knicks 26 Tim Duncan Spurs 25 Allan Houston Knicks 19 David Robinson Spurs 16

Game 2 of the 1999 Finals, in particular, was where the Spurs made their mark. They won the game by scoring just 80 points, but that was more than enough as they limited the Knicks to just 67 points.

Latrell Sprewell was not limited as he scored 26, and Allan Houston put up 19, but New York received no offensive production from the rest of their team. Tim Duncan led the Spurs with 25 points, and three other Spurs put up double-digit figures to secure the Game 2 win on June 18, 1999.

4 Pistons 88, Lakers 68 (2004)

The Lakers were held to just 68 points in Game 3 of the 2004 NBA Finals

In 2004, the Lakers were highly expected to win the Finals once again. Featuring an experienced core consisting of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, they were on top of the basketball world and were seeking to repeat that glory.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons entered the series as the heavy underdogs, and they would defy the odds and shock the basketball world by defeating the Lakers in five games. A crucial reason for that was their Game 3 blowout on June 10, 2004.

2004 NBA Finals - Game 3 Scorers Player Team Points Richard Hamilton Pistons 31 Chauncey Billups Pistons 19 Shaquille O'Neal Lakers 14 Kobe Bryant Lakers 11

That game saw the Pistons destroy the Lakers simply by scoring 88 points. As is usually the case, that amount of points would normally not be enough to win a game, but they did so by holding the Lakers to just 68 points.

Shaq and Kobe were held to just 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Detroit received a huge 31-point performance from Richard Hamilton and another 19 from Chauncey Billups. The Pistons would then win the next two games, capping off Game 5 with 100 points, the only time in the series that any team put up triple figures.

5 Spurs 84, Pistons 69 (2005)

The Pistons were held to just 69 points in Game 1 of the 2005 NBA Finals

There is no doubt that the Pistons were an elite team in the mid-2000s, but the problem for them in 2005 was that they ran into another elite team, the Spurs. The Spurs had won the Finals in 2003, and the Pistons in 2004, and the Pistons failed to repeat as they would be bested by the Spurs in seven games.

Although the series went to seven games and was therefore competitive, the series did not start off that way. Similar to 1998, no team in the entire series put up triple-digits in points in any game, and in Game 1 on June 9, the Spurs would only need 84 points to take a 1-0 series lead, as the Pistons were held to just 69.

2005 NBA Finals - Game 1 Scorers Player Team Points Manu Ginóbili Spurs 26 Chauncey Billups Pistons 25 Tim Duncan Spurs 24 Tony Parker Spurs 15

Chauncey Billups put up 25 points in the game, but after him, Richard Hamilton had 14 and Tayshaun Prince only had 11. Meanwhile for San Antonio, Manu Ginóbili and Tim Duncan put up 26 and 24 points, respectively.

The Spurs flipped the script on the Pistons, doing to them what they did to the Lakers in Game 3 of the 2004 NBA Finals. They would then go on to win the series in seven, clinching their then-third title.