The NBA has become the highest-scoring league in North American professional sports, but this was not always the case. In fact, the heydays of the league took place prior to the implementation of the shot clock and three-point line, promoting a game of defense rather than offense.

On April 22, 1954, the first shot clock was implemented into the NBA. Prior to its implementation, games were much lower-scoring as teams could control the pace of the game by holding onto the ball for extended periods. With a lead, they could also use stalling tactics to run down the clock without attempting to score.

Lowest Scoring Games In NBA History Teams Result Total Points Date Minneapolis Lakers vs. Fort Wayne Pistons 19-18 (Pistons) 37 Nov. 22, 1950 Detroit Falcons vs. Washington Capitols 50-33 (Capitols) 83 Nov. 2, 1946 Boston Celtics vs. Washington Capitols 47-38 (Celtics) 85 Jan. 16, 1947 Washington Capitols vs. Pittsburgh Ironmen 49-40 (Capitols) 89 Nov. 30, 1946 Pittsburgh Ironmen vs. Boston Celtics 46-44 (Celtics) 90 Dec. 2, 1946 Boston Celtics vs. Pittsburgh Ironmen 48-43 (Celtics) 91 Jan. 23, 1946 St. Louis Bombers vs. Toronto Huskies 50-46 (Huskies) 96 Dec. 15, 1946 Cleveland Rebels vs. Detroit Falcons 49-47 (Rebels) 96 Dec. 1, 1946 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks 49-48 (Celtics) 97 Feb. 6, 1947 New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics 52-46 (Celtics) 98 Jan. 25, 1947 Philadelphia Warriors vs. Pittsburgh Ironmen 53-46 (Warriors) 99 Dec. 26, 1946 Detroit Falcons vs. Boston Celtics 54-46 (Falcons) 100 Nov. 23, 1946 Detroit Falcons vs. Toronto Huskies 52-48 (Huskies) 100 Dec. 29, 1946 St. Louis Bombers vs. New York Knicks 51-49 (Bombers) 100 Mar. 20, 1947 St. Louis Bombers vs. Toronto Huskies 60-40 (Bombers) 100 Mar. 23, 1947 Detroit Falcons vs. St. Louis Bombers 53-49 (Bombers) 102 Nov. 5, 1946 Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Huskies 53-49 (Celtics) 102 Nov. 16, 1946 Pittsburgh Ironmen vs. Toronto Huskies 54-48 (Ironmen) 102 Nov. 18, 1946 Philadelphia Warriors vs. Cleveland Rebels 58-44 (Warriors) 102 Dec. 19, 1946 Philadelphia Warriors vs. Boston Celtics 59-43 (Warriors) 102 Jan. 21, 1947 Washington Capitols vs. Chicago Stags 54-48 (Capitols) 102 Jan. 31, 1947 Indianapolis Olympians vs. Milwaukee Hawks 52-50 (Olympians) 102 Mar. 13, 1953

Meanwhile, the NBA did not adopt the three-point line until 1979. Before this point, the absence of a three-point line meant that all field goals were worth the same number of points. This reduced the incentive for teams to attempt long-range shots, as they were not rewarded with additional points.

This slow, deliberate style of play which the NBA was built upon aimed to limit the number of possessions for each team, making it harder for opponents to score. As a result, games were often much lower-scoring and filled with less offense than the game we know today. Throughout the history of the NBA, several games have defined this exact trait by becoming the lowest-scoring of all time.

9 Philadelphia Warriors over Pittsburgh Ironmen (53-46)

The Warriors and Ironmen combined for only 99 points in 1946

Prior to the Warriors moving to San Francisco in 1962, the franchise started out in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Ironmen were a charter member of the Basketball Association of America (BAA), which would go on to become the NBA. They only existed for one season, from 1946-1947, after which they folded.

A matchup that can no longer occur in the NBA is a Pennsylvania cross-state matchup between the state’s two largest cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which often occurs in other sports. However, on December 26, 1946, it occurred as the 7–16 Ironmen took on the 10–8 Warriors. Philadelphia would end up winning the game 53-46, with the two teams combining for only 99 points.

Top Scorers for Warriors-Ironmen (53-46) Player Team Points Joe Fulks Warriors 22 Stan Nozska Ironmen 13 Coulby Gunther Ironmen 12 Howie Dallmar Warriors 12

Joe Fulks of the Warriors led the game with 22 points, while Pittsburgh’s top scorer was Stan Noszka, with only 13. Even during this era, games combining for under 100 points were uncommon, and therefore only a few in history have occurred, with this game being one of them.

8 Boston Celtics over New York Knicks (52-46)

The Knicks and Celtics combined for only 98 points in 1925

On December 15, 1925, Madison Square Garden III opened in New York City. Twenty-two years later, it would host a basketball game between the visiting Boston Celtics and the home team, the New York Knicks, two new teams that would go on to become storied clubs. The January 25, 1947, game would be won by the Celtics, 52-46, with the two teams combining for only 98 points.

Top Scorers for Celtics-Knicks (52-46) Player Team Points Al Brightman Celtics 17 Connie Simmons Celtics 16 Bud Palmer Knicks 12 Tommy Byrnes Knicks 8

Al Brightman and Connie Simmons, both for the Celtics, led the game in scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Knicks’ top scorer was Bud Palmer with only 12 points. It is games like these which highlight the extreme difference in eras for the NBA in terms of scoring.

7 Boston Celtics over New York Knicks (49-48)

The Knicks and Celtics combined for only 97 points in 1947

Two weeks after the affair between the Celtics and Knicks which only output 98 combined points, these two teams would meet again and what would ensue would be a matchup scoring even less. On February 6, 1947, the Knicks took on the Celtics at the Boston Garden, and the hometown Celtics would take the game 49-48.

Top Scorers for Celtics-Knicks (49-48) Player Team Points Connie Simmons Celtics 14 Charlie Hoefer Celtics 9 Leo Gottlieb Knicks 8 Bob Cluggish Knicks 7

Connie Simmons was the highest scorer of the game this time, with 14 points. He was assisted by Charlie Hoefer and Jerry Kelly, who put up 9 and 7 points, respectively. The Knicks were not helped, with no player putting up double digits. Their high scorer of the game was Leo Gottlieb, with eight points, followed by Bob Cluggish, who had seven.

6 Boston Celtics over Pittsburgh Ironmen (48-43)

The Celtics and Ironmen combined for only 91 points in 1946

1946 was the inaugural season for the NBA and its subsequent clubs. It was also a season which saw the young sport struggle with offense. Once again, the Boston Celtics found themselves in a low-scoring contest, this time against the Pittsburgh Ironmen. On January 23, 1946, the two teams would combine for only 91 points, with the Celtics defeating the Ironmen 48-43.

Top Scorers for Celtics-Ironmen (48-43) Player Team Points Colby Gunther Ironmen 14 Stan Noszka Ironmen 13 Charlie Hoefer Celtics 11 Al Brightman Celtics 8

Despite the outcome of the game, the Ironmen actually had the top two scorers of the game. Coulby Gunther and Stan Noszka put up 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Boston’s top scorer was Charlie Hoefer with 11 points. However, the Celtics’ bench put up more combined points, with three out of Pittsburgh’s starting eight players putting up zeroes.

5 Boston Celtics over Pittsburgh Ironmen (46-44)

The same two teams would only combine for 90 points in 1946

Eleven months after the previous 48-43 game between the Celtics and Ironmen, these two clubs would face again. On December 2, 1946, the Celtics would once again find themselves on the winning side of these low-scoring affairs, with a 46-44 win over Pittsburgh. Despite this, both teams sported losing records at the time, with the Celtics being 3-11 and the Ironmen being 4-10.

Top Scorers for Celtics-Ironmen (46-44) Player Team Points Al Brightman Celtics 12 Harry Zeller Ironmen 11 John Mills Ironmen 9 Tony Kappen Celtics 7

Al Brightman led the team with 12 points that game, followed by Tony Kappen with seven. Pittsburgh was led by Harry Zeller, who put up 11 points, followed by John Mills, who put up nine. Since there were such few points being scored during this era, it was not uncommon for players to finish with a perfect 100% field goal percentage, and that is exactly what Zeller finished with in this game.

4 Washington Capitols over Pittsburgh Ironmen (49-40)

The Capitols and Ironmen combined for only 89 points in 1946

On November 30, 1946, the Washington Capitols and Pittsburgh Ironmen faced off at the historic Uline Arena. What would ensue would be a blowout (for the era) of nine points, with the Capitols beating the Ironmen 49-40. Pittsburgh found themselves on the losing end of low-scoring affairs once again. This affair was the second-ever game and only fourth-ever to this date to combine for under 90 points.

Top Scorers for Capitols-Ironmen (49-40) Player Team Points Bob Feerick Capitols 14 Irv Torgoff Capitols 10 Michael Bytzura Ironmen 9 John Mahnken Capitols 9

Pittsburgh’s loss was rooted in their lack of scorers for the game, with no player of theirs scoring double-digit figures. Meanwhile, the Capitols had two players who reached that mark, with Bob Feerick leading the game with 14 points scored, followed by Irv Torgoff with 10. Unfortunately, both teams would cease to exist by the turn of the 1950s.

3 Boston Celtics over Washington Capitols (47-38)

The Celtics and Capitols combined for only 85 points in 1947

The Celtics had a knack for winning close affairs during the late 1940s, although they had a habit of losing any other contest. With a 9-21 record on January 16, 1947, it is extremely rare to see the Celtics sport a record that horrendous. The odds were stacked against them on that day, as they were facing the 24-6 Washington Capitols.

Top Scorers for Celtics-Capitols (47-38) Player Team Points Fred Scolari Capitols 17 Al Brightman Celtics 14 Bob Feerick Capitols 9 Chuck Connors Celtics 8

But as luck would have it, Boston would end up winning that game, beating the Capitols by a score of 47-38. The two teams only combined for 85 points, with Al Brightman once again leading the Celtics in scoring, with 14 points. The leader of the game, however, was Fred Scolari of the Capitols, who put up 17 points and shot for 100.0 percent on free throws, but it would not be enough to secure the victory.

2 Washington Capitols over Detroit Falcons (50-33)

The two defunct teams combined for only 83 points in 1946

The Detroit Falcons were a BAA team based in Detroit, Michigan. Like the Pittsburgh Ironmen, they were a founding member of the original league which would become the NBA, but only existed for one season, folding in 1947.

On November 2, 1946, in a game versus the Washington Capitols (who also folded in 1951) at the Detroit Olympia, the Falcons would lose to Washington by a score of 50-33. The two teams only combined for 83 points.

Top Scorers for Capitols-Falcons (50-33) Player Team Points Bob Feerick Capitols 14 Fred Scolari Capitols 14 Bones McKinney Capitols 11 Stan Miasek Falcons 9

Washington had three players who scored double-digits, while the Falcons had none. Bob Feerick, Fred Scolari, and Bones McKinney all scored 14, 14, and 11 points, respectively. Conversely, Stan Miasek led the Falcons with only nine points in what was the second-lowest scoring game in history.

1 Minneapolis Lakers over Fort Wayne Pistons (19-18)

The lowest-scoring game in NBA history only registered 37 points

The lowest-scoring game of all time occurred on November 22, 1950. The Minneapolis Lakers were coming off their second consecutive championship and had won their last 29 home games up to that point. Murray Mendenhall, coach of the Fort Wayne Pistons, feared the inevitable defeat that was to come, so he ordered his team to stall.

After leading 8-7 after the first half, the Lakers re-took the lead in the second and by the half, the Pistons trailed 13-11. In today’s league, a two-point deficit would hardly be blinked at, but in 1950, any deficit versus the Lakers was considered a death sentence.

Top Scorers for Lakers-Pistons (19-18) Player Team Points George Mikan Lakers 15 John Oldham Pistons 5 Curly Armstrong Pistons 4 Larry Foust Pistons 3

However, with six seconds left, Larry Foust gave the Pistons the game-winning field goal, and the Lakers would be defeated 19-18. Both teams would only combine for 37 points, by far the fewest number in any game in league history.

Amazingly, no player on the Pistons put up more than five points, with the top scorer being John Oldham, who had five. For the Lakers, George Mikan had 15 of their 18 points, with only Bob Harrison (2) and Jim Pollard (1) putting up points. Games like these highlight basketball during a foregone era and shed light on how dramatically the game has changed.