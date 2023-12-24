Highlights There aren't many NFL games that don't feature at least one touchdown, but they do occur from time to time.

Tom Brady wasn't shut out often during his career but took a 9-0 loss to the Saints in 2021.

The Vikings and Raiders engaged in a 3-0 battle in December 2023, just the third game of its kind in the last 40 years.

While there are plenty of NFL fans out there who enjoy defensive battles, it's safe to say that most still want to see some offense.

And while most games feature at least one touchdown, there are the rare occasions where neither team can find the end zone. In these cases, the punters, who are often seen as having one of the easiest jobs in all of football, may sometimes find themselves being the stars of the show.

With these rarities in mind, let's take a look at the lowest-scoring NFL games of the past decade.

September 17, 2017: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers-9, Buffalo Bills-3

This game marks one of the best two-week starts to an NFL season that any defensive unit has ever had, as the Carolina Panthers held the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills to six total combined points to kick off the 2017 campaign.

In this Week 2 battle with the Bills, Carolina legend Julius Peppers and the Panthers allowed just 10 first downs the entire game. However, Buffalo's six sacks kept them in the contest and actually gave them a shot at winning.

Ultimately, however, with a perfect afternoon from Graham Gano, the Panthers, who gained just 255 total yards, walked away with a 9-3 victory.

October 23, 2016: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks-6, Arizona Cardinals-6

Arguably the least satisfying prime-time game in NFL history, the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks gave fans the ever-anticlimactic tie in October 2016.

The only game on this list to end in such a fashion, the most brutal part about it was the woeful kicking performances in the final moments.

Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro was given a game-winning 24-yard field-goal opportunity, only to nail the left upright.

Somehow, the Seahawks found themselves with an opportunity of their own. With seven seconds left, Seattle's Stephen Hauschka blundered and sent the ball wide left. After a game that had been dictated by the kickers all night, neither one of them could put it away.

September 18, 2016: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams-9, Seattle Seahawks-3

Following a controversial series of decisions that resulted in the Rams being relocated from St. Louis to their former home in Los Angeles in 2016, they kicked off their first season back in California with a pair of forgettable division games.

After being dominated 28-0 in Week 1 by the 49ers, the Rams hosted the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. But despite improving to 1-1 in this contest, they officially began the year without scoring a touchdown in the first two weeks.

Despite one of the worst offensive starts in gridiron history against the Seahawks, Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein was able to secure the 9-3 win for the Rams with three field goals. With only five total sacks and one total turnover being the main defensive highlights of the day, this is one historical game worth missing.

December 19, 2021: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints-9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers-0

For as great as he may have been, even Tom Brady has been shut out at times. Nine times, to be exact.

The final instance occurred during a 2021 Week 14 showdown against the New Orleans Saints when Brady was held to just 214 passing yards and an interception. It also marked the beginning of a yearly tradition that involved Brady breaking a Microsoft tablet while facing the Saints.

The Saints were just beginning their identity crisis at the QB position, resulting in gadget TE Taysom Hill getting the start under center.

Thanks to an excellent defensive performance by the Saints and an equally abysmal showing from their offense, neither team was ever able to generate points. New Orleans could score only nine, but that was enough to earn a victory.

October 20, 2019: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers-9, Washington Commanders-0

At first glance, it may be surprising that a 1-5 Washington Commanders team was able to limit an undefeated San Francisco 49ers squad to just nine points. However, the final result may not have come as a surprise to those who kept an eye on the weather report that weekend.

The quality of Washington's field and stadium as a whole is infamous. Add steady rainfall, and you get the perfect recipe for an incredibly messy game.

Sixty-five of the 103 plays that day were run plays, while QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Case Keenum combined for 228 passing yards.

The teams embraced the weather and ran their hearts out, akin to a rainy field day in elementary school. In the end, the Niners turned the field into a slip n' slide as Robbie Gould's three field goals proved more than enough.

December 3, 2023: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers-6, New England Patriots-0

After years of dominance and pedigree, the New England Patriots got their long-overdue share of mediocrity in the years after Brady took his talents to Tampa.

Their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 marked the second time they were shut out that season. While the Patriots' offensive struggles surprised nobody, many were concerned by the state of the Chargers offense.

Los Angeles had slowly been trending in the wrong direction, scoring fewer and fewer points over the two weeks before their matchup with New England.

So, by the time the lowly Patriots came up on the schedule, the stars were perfectly aligned for a snoozefest. Factor in less-than-desirable weather conditions, and it was all but guaranteed. This 6-0 finish was simply a tale of misery rather than history.

December 2, 2018: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars-6, Indianapolis Colts-0

To this day, this is one of those games that is just a bit unexplainable.

The Indianapolis Colts were on a hot streak at the time, having won their last five games. Their lowest-scoring total in that stretch was 27, and they finished the 2018 season as the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league.

However, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars defense shut it all down in a 6-0 win. The most notable moments from the game include the Colts declining to kick a field goal on two separate occasions and the game-winning stand-up tackle from Ramsey.

December 31, 2017: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys-6, Philadelphia Eagles-0

It's debatable whether this game this New Year's Eve game in 2017 was even worth playing. The 12-3 Philadelphia Eagles had already secured the NFC's No.1 seed and rested their starters, while the 8-7 Dallas Cowboys had already been eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, it was 19 degrees outside.

Given the context, it's no surprise that this 6-0 snoozer ended up being the worst game in the history of this storied divisional rivalry. Enthusiasm was harder to come by than points in this contest. Let it serve as a reminder to be thankful for midseason football when everyone is still trying to win.

December 10, 2023: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings-3, Las Vegas Raiders-0

The first 3-0 game since 2007 and only the third of its kind in the past 40 years, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders came together to give us one of the worst football games of the modern era in December 2023.

The collection of Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Aidan O'Connell combined for a total of 317 passing yards and an interception.

The most disheartening aspect of the game wasn't even the final score. It was the return of superstar wideout Justin Jefferson being cut short thanks to an errant pass by Dobbs and the ensuing hit that resulted in a chest injury.

This game ultimately highlights the ever-growing issue with poor QB play in the league and how it's bad for players, the NFL's bottom line, and football itself.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.