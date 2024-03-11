Highlights Leeds United are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Luca Netz.

Netz has caught the eye of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea scouts.

Netz previously turned down a Premier League move to focus on development at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leeds United are scouting Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz, but they face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Daniel Farke is likely to be in the market for a new full-back during the summer transfer window, with the left-hand side of defence becoming a bit of a problem for the Yorkshire club this season. Junior Firpo has shown signs of inconsistency at Elland Road, while Farke has been forced to utilise the likes of Sam Byram in an unfamiliar role in this position at times.

20-year-old defender Netz is now being targeted by the Whites, but it could be a difficult deal to get over the line due to interest from England's top flight.

Leeds Have Luca Netz on Their Radar

Leeds have Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Netz on their radar and could make a move to secure his signature if they gain promotion to the Premier League, according to GMS sources. Farke and his recruitment team aren't the only ones taking a look at the German youngster, with sides in England monitoring his progress.

Luca Netz vs Junior Firpo - 2023/2024 stats Stats Netz Firpo Appearances 22 17 Assists 3 5 Key Passes Per 90 1.47 1.47 Tackles Per 90 1.83 2.67 Interceptions Per 90 0.99 1.47 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.83 1.55 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 2.62 1.99 Correct as of 11/03/2024

Manchester United will be taking a look at Netz for the remainder of the season, and he fits the profile of what the Red Devils are looking for in a new left-back. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffering injury issues this campaign, it's no surprise that Erik ten Hag wants to reinforce in this area.

Chelsea have also sent scouts to watch Netz at times this term, while sources have also suggested that Arsenal have him on their shortlist, but it's been difficult to gauge how serious their interest is at the moment. It looks set to be a competitive race to convince Netz to sign on the dotted line.

Related Leeds 'Likely' Need Promotion to Sign Bright Osayi-Samuel Leeds United have shown an interest in Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel in the past, and they could make a move if they are promoted.

Luca Netz Turns Down Man City Move

The Youngster Speaks Out on Failed Move

Reports have suggested that when he was 18 years old, Netz turned down a move to Premier League side Manchester City. The now-20-year-old has spoken out about City's failed efforts to secure his signature, suggesting that it was too early to make the step to England's top flight. Speaking back in 2021, he said...

“Even if I were to get another offer now, I would turn it down. I have a clear plan, and it’s simply too early for the Premier League. It’s important for me to play for Borussia, to gain experience and to develop steadily. Then we will see what happens in a few years.”

It's a decision that's worked out well for Netz, who is now a regular for Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. A few years later, it will be interesting to see whether the young full-back would be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

All stats courtesy of FBref