Tottenham Hotspur have shifted their transfer focus to youth whilst Ange Postecoglou has been in charge of the north London side - and that has been a positive reinforcement for Sky Sports' Sam Tighe, who has said that he is more than excited with the prospect of Lucas Bergvall starting games for the club in the future after some strong performances.

Bergvall joined Spurs in the summer and made his unofficial debut for the club in a 5-0 friendly win over Scottish Premiership side Hearts in July. Recording an assist, Bergvall has shown Tottenham fans exactly what he is about already, and with two appearances in the Premier League to boot, we are beginning to see glimpses of his quality already. Tottenham have signed plenty of young stars in recent years including the likes of Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven, but Bergvall is the first teenager to have burst onto the scene under the Australian boss and Tighe could not hide his admiration.

Lucas Bergvall Earns Frenkie de Jong Comparison

The midfielder has shown promise in his substitution appearances

Speaking to the Transfer Talk podcast, journalist Tighe stated that he was 'excited' about Bergvall's performances.

Tottenham Hotspur's major summer signings - Premier League, 2023/24 Player Club signed from Age Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden 18 Archie Gray Leeds United 18 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 26 Wilson Odobert Burnley 19 George Feeney Glentoran 16 Yang Min-hyeok Gangwon 18

And, whilst he aimed to keep a lid on his immediate expectations for the season, Tighe said youngster reminds him of Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong, who is one of the world's best in his position. He claimed:

"I know he's only played about 20 minutes of football, but I'm trying not to get excited here. "But when he runs around the pitches and scampers across and picks the ball up and drops it off, he looks like Frenkie de Jong to me! "I don't know if it's just that crop of blonde hair or what, but I'm pretty excited about Lucas Bergvall - I'm thinking about starting the fan club."

Tottenham Midfielder Sales Show Bergvall Trust

The youngster has been pushed high up the pecking order

With other experienced stars ahead of him in the pecking order, it would be thought that Bergvall wouldn't garner too much game time this season - but age is just a number when it comes to the Premier League, and the youthful star clearly has the credentials to feature regularly in the top-flight already at such a young stage in his career.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur all boast more experience than him having all featured in the Premier League for at least a season, whilst James Maddison has nailed his stake at their preferred choice in the No.10 role - and fellow young summer signing Archie Gray will be vying for game time alongside him this year after joining from Leeds United in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bergvall made 47 appearances for Djurgarden, scoring nine goals

However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departed the club for Marseille on an obligation-to-buy deal, and with Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso also being sold on permanent deals, it shows the trust that Postecoglou has in Bergvall at such a young age.

If the 18-year-old, who only made his debut for Sweden as a 17-year-old in a win over Estonia back in January, can hit the ground running and secure a starting berth for the north London club, then he will be an extremely astute project for Postecoglou to work with and nurture into a world-class star.

