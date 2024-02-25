Highlights Spurs beat Barcelona to secure young Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall, who will join pre-season squad in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur secured the signature of young Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall during the January transfer window, and he will link up with Ange Postecoglou's charges in the summer. Journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are yet to make a decision on the 18-year-old, and he could be given a chance to prove himself in pre-season.

Bergvall is regarded as one of the brightest talents to come out of Sweden in recent years, and Spurs managed to fend off competition to bring him to the club in the winter window. Although the Djurgardens star won't be able to feature for the north London club this season, he will join Postecoglou's squad in pre-season.

The Lilywhites brought in new additions in January to make an immediate impact at Hotspur Way, but acquiring young talents for the future will be just as important as signing ready-made stars.

Tottenham beat Barcelona to Bergvall

Tottenham announced in early February that they had completed the signing of Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgardens, with the 18-year-old agreeing a deal until 2029 and will officially join the club in July. Bergvall signed his contract on his 18th birthday, and he will remain with Djurgardens until the end of the campaign.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Bergvall had chose to join Spurs over Barcelona, despite looking as though he was close to moving to the Catalan giants. The Swedish youngster met with Barcelona director Deco a few days before officially joining Spurs, but he ultimately decided that Postecoglou's side was the right club for him.

Lucas Bergvall's 2023 stats at Djurgardens Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Allsvenskan 25 2 1 974 Svenskan Cupen 3 1 0 90 Total 28 3 1 1.064 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 21/02/2024)

Reports in Sweden suggested that a number of clubs were considering a move to sign Bergvall, including Manchester United, Stade Rennais, PSV Eindhoven, FC Midtjylland and Bayern Munich. It's no surprise that Tottenham managed to secure his signature, with journalist Paul Brown telling GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are now becoming an attractive prospect to young talents from around the world.

Although Bergvall has plenty of talent, at the age of 18, he might not be ready to make an instant impact at Tottenham. It could be more beneficial for Bergvall to be sent out on loan and play regular football, gaining valuable experience as he continues his development. Although, if the 18-year-old impresses during pre-season, Postecoglou might feel that he wants to keep him around and be involved in the senior squad.

Dean Jones - Tottenham to make decision on Bergvall

Jones has suggested that Tottenham will see how pre-season goes with Bergvall and then make a decision on the youngster. There's a possibility that he could depart on loan, but Spurs don't have a concrete idea about whether he will remain with the club on leave on a temporary deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think we have to see how pre-season goes. That's the reading I get of it at the moment. There's no precise plan for how much they would expect him to figure in the first team beyond the summer. I don't think there is necessarily a concrete idea that he'll go out on loan or anything like that. It's a case of let's see what can happen. Obviously, he is a young talent, and you don't want to put too much pressure on him too soon. If he can't make it into that Tottenham team, then they'll look for the appropriate loan to make sure that he's fulfilling his potential."

Tottenham eyeing Everton midfielder

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are plotting a move to sign Everton midfielder James Garner in the summer transfer window. The England youth international is enjoying an impressive season under Sean Dyche and Postecoglou and his recruitment team are pushing to add another body in the middle of the park.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Garner is possibly being eyed as an alternative to Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The north London outfit were interested in Gallagher during the January transfer window, but failed to get a deal over the line. Spurs are planning on pushing to bring Gallagher to Hotspur Way in the summer if his contract situation at Stamford Bridge isn't resolved, but they will need alternatives if they are unable to secure his signature.

After signing a defender, Radu Dragusin, and a forward, Timo Werner, in January, Spurs are moving on to reinforcing their midfield.