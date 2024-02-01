Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are close to securing the signing of Swedish prodigy Lucas Bergvall, beating Barcelona in the race.

Bergvall is set to join Tottenham in an £8.5m deal, and is expected to undergo a medical on his 18th birthday.

Despite meeting with Barcelona, Bergvall has opted to join Tottenham and stay with his current club until the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have fended off competition from Catalan giants Barcelona to secure the signature of Swedish youngster Lucas Bergvall, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football after impressing in his home country with Djurgardens. Barcelona and Tottenham were going head-to-head in the race to secure his signature, but it appears the Premier League side have stole a march on Xavi Hernandez's side.

It looked as though a move to Barcelona was the more likely, but Tottenham technical director Johan Lange refused to give up and managed to convince the youngster to head to north London.

Tottenham beat Barcelona to Bergvall signing

According to The Athletic, Swedish star Bergvall has chosen to join Tottenham in a deal worth around £8.5m. The 17-year-old is 'set to fly' to London on Friday to undergo a medical, which so happens to be his 18th birthday. The report adds that the plan is for Bergvall to remain with his current club until the end of the campaign and link up with Ange Postecoglou and his players in the summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the story, adding that Barcelona have just been informed by Bergvall's camp that he has changed his mind and will now sign on the dotted line at Hotspur Way.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge informed GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham didn't need to rush into completing a deal before the deadline due to him not joining a prospective new club until the summer. Bridge added that the young star had a decision to make between the two clubs, but it appears that he's opted to join Postecoglou's charges.

Bergvall was spotted meeting with Barcelona earlier in the week, with sporting director Deco having lunch with the Swedish youngster. Unfortunately for the La Liga giants, it wasn't enough to sway his decision. The young talent has already featured 29 times for his club, despite being just 17 years old.

Despite it being Barcelona and Tottenham battling for his signature on deadline day, plenty of clubs from around Europe have also been in the mix to prise him away from his home country. Newcastle United reportedly submitted an offer earlier in the window, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan were also keen on the young talent.

Related Chelsea and Tottenham had 'no contact in January' over Conor Gallagher Despite the rumours, Sky Sports' Michael Bridge claim that Tottenham and Chelsea have not been in talks over the midfielder.

Bryan Gil opts to stay with Tottenham

Sky Sports reporter Bridge has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that young winger Bryan Gil has received interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and clubs from abroad in the January transfer window. However, Gil has opted to ignore potential suitors and wants to remain with the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Although the Spaniard isn't a guaranteed starter under Postecoglou, it's refreshing to see a young player wanting to stay at Hotspur Way and work hard to be given an opportunity this term.