Highlights Tottenham beat Barcelona to the signing of Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall in the 2024 January transfer window.

The teenager has already made his mark in his homeland, and has been tipped for great things.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at everything you need to know about Bergvall, and what the future might hold for him at Tottenham.

Roony Bardghji, Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall. All of these names will be more or less familiar to you. They all share the common trait of having immense talent for the ball, but above all, they epitomise the emerging generation of Swedish stars, hoping to make it big.

Since 1948 and their final victory at the London Olympics (1-3 against Yugoslavia), the Blagults have never tasted the thrill of an international title. So can this new generation make a name for themselves again? They might. And Tottenham's latest signing in the 2024 January transfer window, Bergvall, could help lead them there. Perceived as one of the greatest talents in European football, the Stockholm native seems destined for a bright future, and has been for many years.

Born on the 2nd of February 2006, Bergvall began his career at IF Brommapojkarna, a club that has seen the likes of internationals Albin Ekdal, Carl Starfelt and John Guidetti, as well as the aforementioned Gyokeres (2014-2018) and Kulusevski (2006-2016).

On the 21st of November 2021, a few months after completing a trial with Juventus, Bergvall made his professional debut, becoming the third youngest player in the history of BP (IF Brommapojkarna's nickname) at the age of 15 years, nine months and 19 days. After being courted by a number of clubs, including capital giants AIK and Hammarby IF, as well as a number of foreign clubs (Manchester United, Stade Rennais, PSV Eindhoven, FC Midtjylland and Bayern Munich), Bergvall finally signed for the other Stockholm club, Djurgardens IF, in February 2023.

Lucas Bergvall's time at Djurgardens

A signing made for an estimated around €900k, Bergvall made his debut for the Jarnkaminerna and, at 17 years and 18 days, became DIF's fourth youngest player. In the Swedish Cup match against Landskrona BoIS, the teenager even found the back of the net to become the youngest goalscorer in the club's history. In his first season in the top flight, the midfielder made 28 appearances in all competitions and was instrumental on four occasions (three goals and one assist).

Such has been his progression in his early years, his recent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, on his eighteenth birthday, for the sum of 10 million euros (£8.5m), came as no surprise. Yet the story could have been very different. Although he has committed himself to Spurs, Bergvall was initially close to joining Barcelona.

The deal for Bergvall however isn't just a simple signing of a player though, with Spurs seemingly looking for a bigger partnership with the club they signed him from. Bo Magnus Andersson, DIF's sporting director, announced that a friendly meeting between the two clubs could be organised in the near future, with the idea of the two clubs forging long-term links something that is being planned. "We discussed a lot of things and that's what we want to continue to do. They're curious to meet us, so we'll have to get back to them. We'll be meeting up in London (in March, Ed), we've been invited and we'll be discussing a partnership. Then we'll see what kind of exchange we can have," the former striker recently told Fotbollsthlm.

However, the new Sweden international - he made his debut in a friendly against Estonia on the 12th of January - will not be joining the English capital straight away. As Tottenham announced in the press release announcing his signing, "the midfielder has agreed a deal that will run until 2029 and he will join us on the 1st of July". In other words, Bergvall will continue his development in his native country and will not join the United Kingdom until the end of the season.

It is an opportunity for him to start the 2024 Allsvenskan season (which runs from March to November) with Djurgardens, and to bid farewell to the club, whose last appearance could well be in the Stockholm derby against Hammarby at the beginning of June - the perfect opportunity for him to bow out in style.

Lucas Bergvall's style of play

Bergvall could be considered the prototype of the modern midfielder. Although tall (1.86m), the young playmaker is nonetheless a subtle player. Excellent at moving forward and keeping possession, he is also a technical player - this is reflected in his 68% dribbling success rate in the 2023 Allsvenskan season and his 88% pass success rate, according to Sofascore.

But like most young players, Bergvall still has some way to go before he becomes a benchmark in his position. One of the areas in which he needs to improve is his ability to win one-on-ones, having won just 48% of them last season.

What next for Lucas Bergvall at Tottenham?

As far as his future is concerned, it already seems to be mapped out. Upon his arrival at Tottenham, Bergvall is expected to join the first team straight away, a fact that weighed heavily in his decision to join the London club rather than Barcelona

Lucas Bergvall's 2023 stats at Djurgardens Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Allsvenskan 25 2 1 974 Svenskan Cupen 3 1 0 90 Total 28 3 1 1.064 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 17/02/2024)

Under Ange Postecoglou, the Swede should feel like a fish in water, with the Australian coach favouring a game of possession, which should probably suit his new player. However, he will still have to deal with stiff competition and a level of football that he has so far only been able to imagine.