Aston Villa's Lucas Digne learnt the club were in talks to sell him in the most brutal fashion possible. The Premier League side are reportedly currently in negotiations with Galatasaray about moving the full-back on, but he wasn't aware of this. In fact, he quickly denied the reports on social media, until he was handed some pretty damning evidence from Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on social media.

Digne signed for Villa from Everton back in January 2022 after several impressive years with the Toffees. He quickly became a regular fixture of the Villans first-team. He has remained that way throughout his entire tenure with the club and he played a key role in their incredible campaign last time out when they finished in the top four and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in decades.

With the prospect of playing in football's greatest club competition, this summer has been a pivotal one for Villa. They've been working to improve their squad and give it the best chance of competing among Europe's elite. They've been linked to the likes of Joao Felix as a result, but unfortunately, it also seems that might mean Digne is moved on, something he wasn't aware of.

Digne Tried to Shut the Reports of a Move Down

Sabuncuoglu proved there was truth in them

With the rise of social media in the 21st century, more and more transfer stories are being broken online. One such event came when Turkish journalist Sabuncuoglu decided to report on the fact that Aston Villa had agreed a deal with Galatasaray concerning the sale of Digne. Not everything that's posted online is necessarily true, though, and the full-back was quick to shut down any rumours on him leaving Villa Park.

Unfortunately, Sabuncuoglu came with proof and responded to the comment with an image of the official proposal that the two clubs were working on. It was a brutal way for Digne to find out that his club were looking to sell him and left him with egg on his face after previously calling the journalist out.

Despite the proposal, Digne is reportedly adamant he won't be joining Galatasaray and, according to The Athletic, has turned down terms with the club in order to stay in England.

Digne Wants to Stay at Aston Villa

He isn't interested in a Galatasaray move

While Aston Villa may have agreed to a deal with Galatasaray to sell Digne, the defender hasn't agreed to anything himself. In fact, he's outright turned the Turkish club down in favour of staying in England. He wants to play in the Champions League with Villa during the 2024/25 season, but will have stiff competition at left-back this year.

The arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea will make Digne's place in the starting lineup a whole lot tougher to keep hold of. The youngster has impressed during loan spells with Burnley and Borussia Dortmund. Despite his move, his new teammate is still willing to stay at Villa and fight for his spot in the team.