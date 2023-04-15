Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne could be sold in order to 'balance the books', journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour slightly under Unai Emery and their results have improved drastically over the last few months.

Aston Villa news - Lucas Digne

Digne, who is earning £120k-a-week at Villa, signed for the Midlands club from fellow Premier League side Everton for a fee of £25m, as per Sky Sports.

Alex Moreno signed for Villa in the January transfer window, meaning Digne had increased competition in his position.

The former Real Betis defender has started eight Premier League games since joining the club, already providing two assists, according to FBref.

Football Insider has recently claimed that Villa will 'seriously consider' allowing Digne to leave at the end of the season, with the French left-back not happy with his lack of game time since Moreno arrived.

Journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't think Emery is 100% sold on Digne at the moment.

Emery has given Villa an excellent chance of qualifying for Europe since arriving at the club, so it's difficult for Digne to argue that he should be in the team, considering their improved performances.

What has O'Rourke said about Digne?

O'Rourke has suggested that Villa may look to offload Digne in the summer transfer window in order to 'balance the books'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Aston Villa, he's obviously a very expensive signing, they will be looking to recoup a decent fee for him. He's amongst the highest earners at Villa Park as well. He could be one that they let move on just to help balance the books."

How has Digne performed this season?

Digne has created just two big chances and 1.2 tackles per game, whilst he is yet to provide an assist this campaign, as per Sofascore.

The former Barcelona defender has a WhoScored rating of 6.38 in the Premier League this term, ranking him 17th in the Villa squad.

Moreno, who Digne is competing for a place with, has a rating of 6.80 - only three players in Emery's side better this score.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Villa look to try and sell Digne in the summer, considering his excessive wages.

The Frenchman won't be happy with playing a squad role at Villa Park, so it makes sense for both parties to part ways.