Sevilla were crowned 2023 Europa League winners on Wednesday evening after defeating AS Roma.

The Spaniards were looking to win their seventh Europa League trophy this century at Puskás Aréna in Hungary.

Roma took the lead in the 34th minute through their star man, Paulo Dybala.

Sevilla came roaring back in the second half and restored parity 10 minutes after the break via Gianluca Mancini's own-goal.

Neither side could find a winner as the game went all the way to penalties.

And it was Sevilla who triumphed in the penalty shootout with Gonzalo Montiel striking the winning spot-kick.

Lucas Ocampos' ice-cold penalty in the penalty shootout

Lucas Ocampos took the first penalty in the shootout.

It was imperative that he scored and got Sevilla off to a good start.

He managed to find the back of the net with one of the coldest penalties we've seen for some time.

The 28-year-old strode up to the ball nonchalantly before rolling the ball into the back of the net. Replays showed that it was in fact a no-look penalty. View it below...

Jose Mourinho: Roma's defeat in Europa League final was 'injust'

Jose Mourinho was not happy after the final whistle and claimed that his side deserved the victory.

“What I said is we either leave here with the Cup or we leave dead. Well, we’re dead. We’re dead tired physically, dead tired mentally, dead because we think it is an unjust defeat with lots of incidents that are debatable,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia, per football-italia.

“We are dead tired, but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism.

"I won five European finals, I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season.”

Sevilla have now won all seven of the Europa League finals they have featured in, with each of their victories coming in the past 20 years.

They really are the kings of the Europa League.