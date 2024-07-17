Highlights Lucas Paqueta can play for West Ham next season amid spot-fixing charges, according to reports.

He may be eligible throughout the season due to delays in the disciplinary process.

The Brazilian midfielder is expected to play an important role in Julen Lopetegui's first season in charge.

Lucas Paqueta is set to be available to play for West Ham for almost the entirety of the next Premier League season despite the spot-fixing charges that loom large, according to The Times.

The Brazilian playmaker is facing a ban that could stretch to many years after being charged by the FA with four separate instances of spot-fixing. It is alleged that he deliberately got himself booked during four league matches last term in what is one of the most serious cases involving a top-flight player in England.

But as per The Times, the 26-year-old is allowed to continue to play until the disciplinary process has been completed, and sources with knowledge of the process have said that the outcome could be delayed until close to the end of the season, or potentially beyond, leaving him eligible to play under Julen Lopetegui for the time being.

Paqueta's West Ham Future

Flamengo want him on loan

West Ham are now confident that Paqueta will play a key role next season, just as he has done since arriving in east London back in 2022. But, if all else fails in their hopes that he will be available for much longer than what was first expected, then they have a fall-back option, with Brazilian outfit, Flamengo, willing to take him on loan.

Nonetheless, plan B looks increasingly unnecessary for now. His lawyers have already been granted an extension to respond to the FA’s charges and the complexity of the case means that his defence lawyers believe it will take many months to secure all the witness statements and relevant information. The case spans three countries - England, Brazil and Spain - and large numbers of people.

This all comes after Paqueta was alleged to have deliberately been booked in matches against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth across the previous two seasons. The charge claims that he did so in order that “one or more persons” could profit financially from betting on him being booked.

The charges followed eight months of investigation by the authorities. Last September, the Brazilian website Globo reported suspicious gambling patterns were identified around bets being staked in Brazil on Paqueta being booked against Villa in March 2023 and his compatriot Luiz Henrique receiving a yellow card playing for Real Betis against Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga.

Paqueta continues to deny the charges, but while the investigation is still well underway - with the FA's sanctioning guidelines stating that a ban of between six months and life should be imposed for spot-fixing - it brings an end to the Brazilian's chances of joining Manchester City after they had rumoured to be interested in him prior to the allegations.

West Ham's 2024/25 Season Expectations

Paqueta's availability is a massive boost

Just two seasons ago, West Ham experienced their greatest moment when they were crowned European Champions by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference League final. But while David Moyes' final season in charge of things at the London Stadium played out pretty plainly last term, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui brings new hope that the Hammers will rise again next season.

They already boast a team fit to fight for European qualification again, with Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, and James Ward-Prowse all having a stellar 2023/24 season. But by adding an available Paqueta to the mix, alongside the news that they are looking to add a new striker, right-back and centre-back to their ranks, there is every hope that the Lopetegui era will bring even more success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui secured three consecutive top-four finishes and won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla, before he then took Wolves from the foot of the Premier League to a comfortable mid-table finish in 2022/23.

In the latest news surrounding the club, a loan agreement for highly-rated defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, has been reached with OGC Nice, although Juventus also remain firm favourites to win the transfer tug-of-war.