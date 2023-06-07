West Ham fans are readying for a European final this evening. Who would have seen that coming a few years ago?

David Moyes has really got the club performing admirably in Europe over the last two seasons.

A heart-breaking semi-final loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last season has been followed up by reaching the final of the newest European competition - the Conference League.

Beating AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate in the semi final saw the East London side into a showdown with Italian side, Fiorentina.

Despite being on the verge of relegation for the majority of the league season, the Hammers' fans have certainly been enjoying themselves on the continent.

A video has surfaced online showing the English fans making their way to the Czech Republic, and they are definitely enjoying themselves.

Lucas Paquetá is a fan favourite at West Ham

Being led and conducted by one very merry Hammer, the entire train broke into a very catchy new chant for Brazilian, Lucas Paquetá.

To the tune of 'Just Sold My Car' from the adverts produced by 'We Buy Any Car', it is safe to assume the midfielder will be hearing this new song a lot at the London Stadium next season.

Once you've heard this song, it is very hard to get out of your head.

VIDEO: West Ham come up with new chant for Lucas Paquetá

After a slow start to life in England, Paquetá really came into his own towards the end of the season as he was moved slightly further forward by Moyes.

His ability to get stuck in along with his attacking contributions and typical Brazilian flair, he is a player that the fans have clearly warmed up to.

He will be looking to push on next season and the support and love he will feel from the supporters will make life a lot easier with West Ham looking to be much higher up the table.

Fans love the new chant

As is always the case with social media, people are always happy to share their opinion and this case has been no different.

Fortunately, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive on Twitter as many of the fans unable to make the trip to the final will be looking forward to breaking this one out during the new season.

It's not only West Ham fans that are enjoying it either, with fans of other clubs giving their thoughts.

It isn't always easy to come across a good chant, and it is always brilliant to see.