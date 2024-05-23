Highlights Midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by English FA for alleged misconduct in Premier League matches.

Paqueta has denied all charges and vows to fight to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

He has until June 3, 2024 to respond to the charges related to Rule E5 and F3 breaches.

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the English FA with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of FA Rules E5 and F3.

An FA statement released on Thursday read: "West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of FA Rules E5 and F3.

"The player has been charged with four breaches of FA Rule E5.1 in relation to his conduct in the club's Premier League fixtures against Leicester City on November 12 2022; Aston Villa on March 12 2023; Leeds United on May 21 2023; and AFC Bournemouth on August 12 2023.

"It's alleged that he directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

The Premier League player has until 03 June 2024 to provide a response.

Further details on Paqueta's ban

The four breaches came in four West Ham games

The four breaches of Rule E5.1 come in relation to four separate games for West Ham in the Premier League. They are as follows:

West Ham vs Leicester City on 12 November 2022

West Ham vs Aston Villa on 12 March 2023

West Ham vs Leeds United on 21 May 2023

West Ham vs Bournemouth on 12 August 2022

Paqueta has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester City in the past but concerns over the investigation following allegations of betting breaches ultimately scuppered that deal. It remains to be seen what his full punishment, if any, will be and how that will impact upon the Brazilian's career.

Paqueta statement on his betting ban

“I’m extremely surprised"

In a statement shared on social, the player shared his "surprised" reaction to the charges. Noting how he'd cooperated during the investigation, he explained: