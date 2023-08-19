Highlights West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the FA for breaching betting rules, which has halted his transfer to Manchester City and could lead to his exclusion from the Brazil squad.

Paqueta remains adamant that he has not bet on himself, but allegations concern bets on him being awarded a yellow card. Social media has highlighted suspicious incidents where Paqueta has been booked.

The timing of the investigation is unfortunate, as Paqueta was on the verge of securing a move to Manchester City. West Ham may now be reluctant to do a deal, but if the issue is resolved quickly, a transfer could still happen.

West Ham United midfielder and Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta is currently being investigated by the FA for breaching betting rules. The shock news has come at the worst possible time for the Premier League ace because it has halted his proposed transfer to champions Manchester City and could lead to him being excluded from the Brazil squad amid the ongoing investigations.

Brazil interim head coach Fernando Diniz has said the following after the news emerged: "Paqueta was on the list. He's a player I like a lot. It's a time for him to resolve these issues. People need time to sort out these issues. He's a player I love."

Sky Sports News have reported that Paqueta is said to be ‘shocked’ by the news and remains adamant that he has not bet on himself during his time as a professional footballer. The allegations are concerning a number of bets on Paqueta being awarded a yellow card and have reportedly stemmed from Brazil. According to Brazilian TV network Globo, betting accounts linked to those connected with Paqueta opened with Betway, West Ham's front of shirt sponsor, in March. This is apparently what kick-started the investigation.

As expected, social media has also stepped up to the investigation board and has begun accumulating suspicious events where Paqueta has been booked. Most recently, in West Ham’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth just last weekend, the Brazilian has been suspected of deliberately forcing the referee’s hand to brandish a yellow card.

Lucas Paqueta incident vs Bournemouth

With the game level at 1-1 and with a couple of minutes left to play, Paqueta conceded a foul when he went up for a header with Joe Rothwell. It was a clear foul and the referee had no clear intentions of booking the Brazilian until he began persistently debating the decision which, under the new rules enforced, led to a yellow card. The Premier League implemented several rule changes before the start of the season, one of which is the encouragement of referees to book players for repeated debate over the award of a foul, card etc.

Fans across social media are speculating that Paqueta has abused these newfound laws to provide a betting avenue for certain individuals back in Brazil. Further probing from the Twitter detectives unearthed another clip that does not read well for Paqueta’s innocence.

Another controversial Paqueta incident emerges

Last season, during West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the London Stadium, Paqueta was given a yellow card for a rash challenge on John McGinn. Upon initially viewing the incident at the time, it’s hard to suggest that any corruption was attached to the incident. However, in light of recent events, the lunging tackle made by Paqueta does not bode well for his case.

Not to encourage or discourage this, but we might expect a few more clips to emerge on social media over the next few days as Paqueta’s innocence further diminishes. It is also important to note that Paqueta was booked nine times for club and country last season which suggests, given his play style and position on the pitch, that nothing is seriously out of the ordinary. He also registered 91 tackles for West Ham last season, the third-highest in the squad. The tackles-to-card ratio is also something that doesn’t instantly raise the eyebrows.

Paqueta's move to Man City all-but over?

The timing of all this couldn’t be worse. Paqueta was on the verge of securing a dream move to Manchester City as the reigning champions look to replace the injured Kevin De Bruyne, who is sidelined for the next four months.

Having enjoyed a fine season in Europe with West Ham, playing a pivotal role in their siege on the Europa Conference League, Paqueta finally started flexing his talent that was so widely regarded when he arrived in east London for £36.5 million from French side Lyon in 2022.

The early stages of his time with the Hammers were not convincing and the initial ‘bargain’ that West Ham fans thought they got was blowing up in their face. However, David Moyes’ team were enduring a gradual stagnation and Paqueta’s poor form was indicative of the overall team rather than him as an individual. Once West Ham arrested their horrid run of results after the World Cup, Paqueta excelled and helped his side clinch a first European title in over 40 years and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

In the 41 games he played last season, Paqueta registered five goals and seven assists, but his all-round play and tenacious endeavour off the ball is what really stood out. As a result of his resurgence, coupled with his leading role in the Brazil squad that featured at the World Cup, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola wanted to acquire his services.

City’s initial bid of £70 million was rejected by West Ham, with the London club opting not to sell. But as we know in the modern-day free market world of football, money talks, and reports emerged that the clubs were close to agreeing on a deal within the region of £80 million. City are attempting to play hardball with their £80 million valuation, whereas West Ham reportedly want closer to £85 million with potential add-ons.

Having already recuperated £105 million from Declan Rice’s sale to Arsenal, West Ham are in no need of offloading any more marquee players, but will now be scratching their heads at how this one has unfolded. Although should Paqueta leave, West Ham have already highlighted his replacement - Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham now most likely wish to avoid doing any deal, but Sky Sports News did also report, however, that a deal is not off, and should this issue be resolved quickly, then a deal may be resurrected. For now, Paqueta’s attention turns to formulating a case for his innocence and either getting back to work with West Ham or trying to force through a move to Manchester.

West Ham face off against Chelsea in a mammoth London derby tomorrow, and it remains unclear whether or not Paqueta will feature. Given the severity of the issue, it’s hard to imagine he will. It is very much early days in this ordeal, but should Paqueta be found guilty, it’s revealing to use Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban as an indication of how seriously the footballing bodies are treating this issue.