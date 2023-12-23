Highlights West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta delivered two brilliant assists in their game against Manchester United, securing them a 2-0 victory.

Paqueta stepped up and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, delivering delightful through balls to set up his teammates for goals.

It was a spell-binding performance from the Brazilian, turning what looked like a draw into a perfect early Christmas gift for David Moyes and the West Ham fans.

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta picked up a couple of brilliant assists against Manchester United as the two teams met in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Much has been made about the struggles of the Red Devils this season and Erik ten Hag would have been hoping to build upon a decent display against Liverpool last time out, in which they picked up a point away at Anfield. Incidentally, the Hammers went to the same venue in their last game, losing 5-1 to the Reds in the League Cup.

Perhaps both lacking a little confidence, the teams struggled to deliver much by way of entertainment in the first half and it looked as though this game was destined to end up finishing as a dull 0-0 draw with the second half drifting by without any notable events.

Read more: Man Utd only valued Antony at £25m when they first scouted him

West Ham beat Man Utd 2-0

Paqueta delivers the goods

That was until Brazilian midfielder Paqueta decided to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. The former Lyon man truly stepped up as he delivered two fine assists in the space of six minutes.

The first came in the 72nd minute when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box. He received the pass from Jarrod Bowen and the Englishman then darted in behind the United defence. Paqueta spotted the run and found his teammate with a delightful scooped through ball, stabbed with the outside of his foot.

Bowen just about managed to squeeze it past Andre Onana, sending the home West Ham fans into a state of pure delight. It wasn't long before the Brazilian was at it again.

Kobbie Mainoo error vs West Ham

This time, only six minutes later, Kobbie Mainoo took a loose touch just inside his own half. Without hesitation, Mohammed Kudus sprung forward, tapping the ball to Paqueta. The ex-Ajax star then received an inch-perfect return pass, allowing him to take a few touches, steady himself, and then blast in a right-footed finish – as you can see below.

It was the Brazilian at his spell-binding best as he turned what looked destined to be a draw into three points for the Hammers. Talk about a perfect early Christmas gift was David Moyes and the West Ham fans!

This now means Man Utd will spend Christmas eighth, on just 28 points from 18 games. The Hammers leapfrog their opponents, moving up to sixth – although Newcastle United can overtake them if they beat or draw with Luton Town.