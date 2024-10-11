West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta has faced criticism after his latest display for Brazil, with local media branding his performance ‘below expectations’ in their 2-1 win over Chile in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

An 86th-minute goal by substitute Luis Henrique secured a hard-fought away victory for the Selecao on Thursday in a match where Brazil struggled to create chances, despite enjoying 71% possession.

Brazilian outlet Globo gave Paqueta the lowest rating of all the 16 players who featured in the narrow victory, a 4.5, and highlighted his ‘silly passing errors’ along with a lack of dynamism when moving the ball forward.

The 27-year-old received an early yellow card in the 3rd minute, prompting Brazil boss Dorival to substitute him before the second half. Paqueta will now miss the next match against Peru due to suspension.

The attacking midfielder earned his 53rd cap for Brazil on Thursday but will be forced to sit out the next game after appearing in 10 consecutive matches for the South American giants.

Paqueta ‘Below Expectations’ in Brazil Win

Amid new betting charges

Following Brazil’s 2-1 victory on Thursday night, Globo criticised Paqueta’s performance against Chile, describing it as ‘another one below expectations’:

'Another performance below expectations for the national team, even playing in another position. He received a yellow card after just two minutes and is out of the next match, against Peru. 'With the ball, he lacked precision at times, with silly passing errors without being able to provide the expected dynamic when moving the ball out.'

This lacklustre display comes shortly after the latest update on Paqueta’s alleged involvement in a betting scandal. The 27-year-old is now at risk of a lifetime ban from football after being hit with two more charges by the FA.

The West Ham ace is accused of being deliberately booked in an attempt to influence betting markets and is expected to face a hearing in early 2025.

Paqueta has featured in each of West Ham’s seven Premier League matches this season, scoring twice in 530 minutes of action under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

The 27-year-old is fifth among all West Ham players in terms of minutes played this season, behind Max Kilman, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, and Mohammed Kudus.

Lucas Paqueta West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 2 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.76 Pass accuracy % 77.0 Minutes played 530

West Ham Eye Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Could make Premier League return

Former Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make a surprise Premier League return in the January transfer window, with West Ham showing an interest in signing him, according to talkSPORT.

Sources close to the 28-year-old have reportedly revealed that his name has been circulated to several clubs recently, including the Hammers, who had a busy first transfer window under Lopetegui, bringing in no fewer than nine new players.

Despite playing a key role under Stefano Pioli last season, Loftus-Cheek is reportedly being considered as a reserve option by new AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca and has not started in any of the last three Serie A matches.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.