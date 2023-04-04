West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta made a 'stupid' decision to move to the London Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old came with a lot of expectations, but hasn't lived up to them so far.

West Ham United news - Lucas Paqueta

Paqueta, who is earning £150k-a-week at West Ham, signed for the club for a fee of £51m, according to Sky Sports.

David Moyes has questioned Paqueta over the last few months, saying: “We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is.”

Reports in Spain have suggested that Arsenal could make a move for Paqueta in the summer window, if the Hammers are relegated from the Premier League.

It would be a bit of a surprise if Paqueta gets a move to a bigger club in England, as it hasn't really worked out for him so far in the Premier League.

The Brazilian international scored nine goals and provided six assists in Ligue 1 last season, but is far from reaching those numbers this campaign.

What has Taylor said about Paqueta?

Taylor has suggested that it was a 'stupid move' from Paqueta to join the Hammers and joining Newcastle would have been a better decision for the former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder.

When asked whether Paqueta has been an underwhelming signing, Taylor said to GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, he has. But, I'll be honest, I never saw that working out. I thought it was a stupid move from Paqueta. He's a Brazil international who was flying at Lyon. Someone like Newcastle would have been the one for him.

"I think if he went there, he'd be a totally different player. I don't mean this disrespectfully, but how stale West Ham have been this season, they've been mind-numbingly boring besides the odd win."

How has Paqueta performed for West Ham this season?

Paqueta has started 18 Premier League games, scoring twice and providing two assists, as per FBref.

The Brazilian has created just one big chance and loses possession 11.8 times per game on average, according to Sofascore.

There's a possibility that Paqueta's form is being impacted by West Ham's style of play and the way Moyes has looked to use him this campaign. Either way, it's certainly not worked out for him in a Hammers shirt so far, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him push for a move in the summer, regardless of what league they're playing in.