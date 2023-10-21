Highlights Lucas Paqueta may still have a chance of moving to Manchester City despite a failed transfer in the summer.

His performances for West Ham this season have been outstanding and have kept him on City's radar.

West Ham already has a potential replacement for Paqueta in Mohammed Kudus, which could free up funds for squad strengthening.

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta came close to departing in the summer, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT whether there's a chance of him getting a move in the near future, with David Moyes likely to want to keep him at the London Stadium.

The Brazil international has been exceptional for the Hammers over the last couple of seasons and could be considering taking the next step in his career. However, a deal fell through in the summer transfer window and Manchester City moved on to other targets, so there is an argument that he may have missed the boat on that one.

Paqueta was pushing for a move in the summer

Paqueta signed for West Ham last summer for a club-record fee of £51m from French side Lyon, as per Sky Sports. The Brazilian played a key role in helping the Hammers win the Europa Conference League last season, and his performances attracted the interest of the Champions of England.

The West Ham man agreed personal terms ahead of a move to the Etihad Stadium, with his current club demanding in the region of £95m to allow him to depart. A move failed to materialise and Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team opted to bring in Matheus Nunes in the middle of the park from Wolverhampton Wanderers. City moved on, potentially due to Paqueta being investigated by the FA for suspicious betting activities, which could still result in him being banned from playing football for a significant period.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that a January transfer window move for Paqueta from Man City can't be ruled out, but it could depend on the outcome of the investigation into his betting activities. Whether Man City still need him after bringing in Nunes is another argument in itself, but Guardiola likes to have world-class players even sat on his bench.

Paqueta's performances in a West Ham shirt this season may tempt Man City to reignite their interest once again, but he certainly won't come cheap.

Lucas Paqueta vs West Ham squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.28 3rd Shots per game 1 5th Average passes per game 47.8 1st Long balls per game 2.4 3rd Key passes per game 1.1 3rd Aerial duels won per game 1.8 =4th Tackles per game 3.1 1st Fouls per game 2.3 1st Fouled per game 2.5 1st According to WhoScored

Although the Hammers have started well this campaign, they're unlikely to be competing for a Champions League spot come the end of the season. As a result, Paqueta may continue to be considering taking the next step in his career, whether that be with Man City or another club competing in Europe's elite club competition.

Jones has suggested that Paqueta hasn't missed the boat for a move to Man City and they are still interested in the former Lyon midfielder. The journalist adds that Paqueta is going to keep aiming for the very top and he's done himself no harm with his performances so far this term. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't think that he's missed the boat on this one just yet. I think that Manchester City are still interested in Paqueta and he's done himself absolutely no harm by reflecting and responding to that failed transfer, by putting in such brilliantly consistent performances at West Ham. I would go as far to say he's been one of the players of the season across the league so far, definitely West Ham's player of the season so far. And so with that in mind, he's done himself no harm at all in terms of staying in Man City's thoughts for next year. It's an area of the pitch that Man City continue to consider in terms of how they go about building it. And I think that Paqueta is definitely somebody that remains on their radar. And for all the while that he's going to continue to be ambitious, he's got to aim for the very top, which is Man City."

David Moyes already has his replacement for the Brazilian

Although West Ham fans will be hoping to see their club investing the money they potentially receive for Paqueta, Moyes might already have his replacement in-house.

Mohammed Kudus joined the club during the summer transfer window and is slowly adapting to life in England. The Ghanaian plays in a similar role to Paqueta, primarily just behind the striker but can only play in a deeper role and out wide.

This would allow the Hammers to use the money to invest in other areas, making their squad stronger and deeper overall.

