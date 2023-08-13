After offloading Declan Rice earlier in the window, the Hammers won't feel under pressure to sell Paqueta.

Rice completed his move to Arsenal for a fee of £105m this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Although the England international will be sorely missed, it gives the capital club plenty of money to play with in the transfer market, and puts them in a strong position in terms of keeping hold of their other players.

It's understood that Pep Guardiola's Man City are pushing to sign Paqueta this summer, with West Ham recently rejecting a £87m bid from the Premier League champions.

The former Lyon midfielder signed for West Ham for a fee of £51m only last summer, and considering he still has four years remaining on his contract, West Ham certainly don't have to offload him.

However, if Paqueta forces a move then it could cause unrest in the dressing room, so the Hammers may feel under slightly more pressure to grant him his wishes.

It took David Moyes and his recruitment team a while to find a replacement for Rice, with Edson Alvarez only announced this week just a few days before a game.

Having to replace another key player with the season underway certainly won't be easy.

What has Jacobs said about West Ham and Paqueta?

Jacobs has suggested that Paqueta is now prepared to try and force a move to Guardiola's side.

The journalist adds that West Ham are in a comfortable position due to the Rice sale, but this move is one to watch for the rest of the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This one remains one to watch right until the end of the window, because I'm told still that Paqueta is quite prepared to push and force the move.

"Then it will all come down to money and the package and what kind of value West Ham place on Paqueta. They can be quite bullish, simply due to the fact that they've already got good money in for Declan Rice.

"It also looks like they're going to get a flurry of incomings over the course of the next few days."

What's next for West Ham?

With the Premier League season getting underway this week, losing Paqueta could be disastrous.

Although the Hammers will have plenty of money to spent, it could work against them.

Clubs will know that West Ham have a significant budget to play with, and could overcharge for some of their players.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham club are set for a massive end to the transfer window, naming Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as a player to watch in terms of an incoming at the London Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how Moyes copes without Rice heading into the new campaign.