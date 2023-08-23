Highlights West Ham's Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the FA for three yellow cards, including one from this season's opening game against Bournemouth.

The investigation began after bookmakers in Brazil received a high number of bets on Paqueta being booked in a match against Aston Villa.

The yellow cards being investigated include a foul on John McGinn, a foul on Crysencio Summerville, and dissent towards the referee in the match against Bournemouth.

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta is being investigated on three yellow cards he's picked up - including this season's opening game of the campaign against Bournemouth. Reports emerged last week suggesting the Brazilian was subject to scrutiny from the FA - something that may have cost him his £85million move to Manchester City that had been agreed by the clubs.

The FA had been investigating Paqueta for five months but that was accelerated after he was booked again during West Ham's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the opening weekend. An anti-corruption team alerted the FA of their investigation two days after Paqueta's yellow card against Bournemouth, who then involved West Ham and the player himself.

The initial investigation began when several bookmakers in Brazil received an abnormally high number of bets for Paqueta to be booked against Aston Villa last March. Bets were traced to accounts registered in Paqueta's Island, near Rio de Janeiro.

The Daily Mail have also revealed the three yellow cards that Paqueta is being investigated for. The first one came against Aston Villa in March for a blatant foul on midfielder John McGinn. The second came for a tactical foul on Leeds' Crysencio Summerville back in May. While the latest yellow card came on the opening day of the season for a foul and then dissent against Bournemouth. Let's take you through each one.

Booking No.1 - Aston Villa (March 12th)

The first booking being investigated is this tackle on midfield John McGinn during West Ham vs Aston Villa. With 20 minutes remaining, McGinn crosses the halfway line with the ball before Paqueta brings him down with a cynical foul. It's one of the most blatant yellow cards you'll ever see - and probably pretty needless too as McGinn wasn't in a dangerous attacking position. It was Paqueta's fourth yellow card of the season. The match ended 1-1 at the London Stadium and it was a point that saw them move out of the relegation zone.

Booking No.2 - Leeds (May 21st)

In the penultimate game of the season, Paqueta picked up his fifth yellow card of the season for bringing down Crysencio Summerville who tried to break from a Leeds defensive corner. Interestingly, just minutes earlier Paqueta had been warned by the referee for kicking the ball away - perhaps fortunately avoiding a yellow card on that occasion. The incident occurred in the 65th minute of a match in which West Ham won 3-1.

Booking No.3 - Bournemouth (August 12)

And so to the opening day of the current campaign and the booking that accelerated this investigation. Paqueta left it until the 94th minute to pick up a yellow card during the 1-1 draw. He conceded a foul for a push on Illia Zabarnyi during an aerial challenge before showing dissent to referee Peter Bankes - knowing that Premier League officials are clamping down on that type of behaviour. He was substituted immediately by David Moyes.