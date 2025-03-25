Lucas Perez has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis and is now set to be out of action for a 'long time' from the illness.

The Spaniard, who played for Arsenal from 2016-2018 and West Ham from 2018-2019, joined PSV on a free transfer at the end of February. However, weeks after signing for the Dutch giants and having made just three substitute appearances, he has sustained the serious illness.

In a report published by the World Health Organisation in 2024, TB was the leading infectious disease killer in 2023, surpassing COVID-19. The total number of people falling ill with TB was an estimated 10.8 million in 2023, leading to 1.25 million deaths.

The illness usually affects the lungs and common symptoms typically include a long-lasting cough, feelings of exhaustion, high temperatures, a loss of appetite, weight loss and generally feeling unwell.

In a statement posted on their website, PSV said: "One of the players of PSV 1 has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

"The player is doing well under the circumstances. Although the chance of further infection is small, the situation is being closely monitored according to the standard protocols of the GGD.

"The situation was reported to GGD Brabant-Zuidoost. The attending pulmonologist, the PSV medical staff and the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost immediately took all necessary measures. Among other things, a source and contact investigation was started and those involved were informed. Together with GGD Brabant-Zuidoost, the standard protocols will continue to be followed and implemented. For now, there are no indications that people in the vicinity of the infected player have been infected.

"PSV supports the player in his recovery and asks to respect the players' privacy. When there are relevant updates, we will share them through our official channels. The club is not responding to requests otherwise at this time."

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Perez must isolate for three to four weeks and undergo a course of antibiotics. If he has recovered at the end of the course, he will then have to train for a few weeks before he is available for selection once more. They have concurred that a minimum absence of five to six weeks seems inevitable, should everything go well in his recovery.

That means Perez's season may well be over, with PSV's final game of the season coming on May 18 against Sparta. To prevent the further spread of the bacteria, players and all others who have been in contact with Perez are being tested frequently.

As things stand, PSV's crucial Eredivisie clash against Ajax will take place. It's a must-win game for Boeren, with the club six points behind their rivals in the race to become Dutch champions.