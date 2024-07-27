Highlights Lucas Radebe could have played for Besiktas but he missed being scouted after being shot.

Lucas Radebe is an icon in both his native South Africa and his adopted home of Leeds. After an inspiring emergence, that saw him progress from street-ball, to the amateur scene, and then ultimately Kaizer Chiefs - Radebe moved to England and played more than 250 matches for the Yorkshire side.

His brilliant leadership eventually earned him the captaincy at Elland Road, and it mirrored his role for Bafana Bafana - as he led the squads during both the 1998 and the 2002 FIFA World Cups. However, before the endearing, yet commanding centre-back could become one of Africa's most notable Premier League talents, an emerging football career was nearly snatched away before it even began.

Soweto's finest

Radebe was star in the making

Lucas Radebe always played football. On Soweto's tight streets and dusty pitches on the outskirts of Johannesburg - the kids played with balls made of rolled-up socks. It wasn't the best gear, but still enabled an innate core of players to hone their brilliant abilities.

Radebe was one of those. His love for the game seemingly surpassed that of the world around him. Although he was involved in the rights movements that battled the suffocating Apartheid era, his parents requested he move away from the danger of surrounding neighbourhoods. With that, Lucas moved to a safer area of the city, Bophuthatswana.

In the north of Johannesburg, Radebe became a big name in the amateur scene. With a certain tenacity, skill, and thoughtfulness beyond his years, Radebe showed some commanding performances. One of which, saw him play the best part of 70 minutes in the Castle Cup semi-final with a mouth full of broken teeth after a high boot had smashed him in the face. He had to eat through a straw for a week, but had led his side to the final.

It was showings like these that raised Radebe's profile and ultimately had Kaizer Motaung, owner of Kaizer Chiefs, begging for the youngster's signature. Upon agreement that he could continue studying, and with the blessing from his parents, Radebe signed for the Soweto giant in 1989 to become a professional at just 20 years of age.

Fortune in the Face of Tragedy

Radebe's career was almost snatched from him

Two years after Radebe's move to the Chiefs, South Africa's oppressive Apartheid regime fell - thus meaning the country could play international football. Radebe impressed in a three-match series against Cameroon, who had previously reached the quarter-finals at Italia '90. In addition, he played all but once in Bafana Bafana's 1996 triumph in the African Cup of Nations.

Foreign scouts were beginning to gather information and excitement around the prospect was rising. Unfortunately, the mischievous football script-writers had something else in store for the Chiefs' defender. Back in Radebe's old neighbourhood, his mother ran a convenience store. Lucas would often help out with the stock, and one day while buying drinks in bulk, disaster struck for the emerging star. He told FourFourTwo in 2024:

"That day had started just like any other. As usual, I was heading off to buy drinks in bulk, which my mother would then resell. "I was going about my business a few blocks from my house, when I heard a loud bang. It felt like my back was on fire. I was in the car with my younger brother Lazarus, and suddenly my leg went numb. I realised I’d been shot. I saw blood all over the seat."

Radebe's mind was racing, with all the worst thoughts rising to the surface. Fortunately though, the bullet's trajectory wasn't deadly. He continued:

"I thought I’d become yet another victim of gun violence. Many of my childhood friends died or were sent to jail. When my brother rushed me to hospital, I feared I was going to be paralysed for the rest of my life. "But, miraculously, when the doctors started to examine me, they found the bullet had only gone through the flesh and managed to miss all of my vital organs."

Of course, Radebe's immediate worries surrounded his football. Instantly asking “Am I going to be able to play football again?”, the defender knew this had taken valuable time away from his career. In fact, while he was recovering in hospital, he was due to play a league game. Scouts from Besiktas had travelled down to South Africa to watch him play, and his forced absence had effectively cost him a big move to Turkey.

Fortune smiled on Radebe though - and his immense talent was already deeply hidden in one scout's notebook. Leeds United's Geoff Sleight had already seen Radebe play and convinced manager Howard Wilkinson to bring in both the defender and his international teammate Philemon Masinga, of which Radebe was initially signed to keep the forward company. Costing just £250,000, and eventually overshadowing Masinga completely, Radebe would go on to be one of the best-value transfers in Premier League history - achieving 262 appearances for the Whites over 11 seasons and becoming a firm favourite among fans.

Lucas Radebe's Career Leeds United Appearances 262 Biggest Achievement Champions League semi-finals: 2000-01 South Africa Caps 70 Biggest Achievements African Cup of Nations: 1996

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.