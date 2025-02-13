The MLS primary transfer window reached its feverish peak late Tuesday into Wednesday as two of last year's MVP contenders found themselves on the move to new clubs as part of three major deals reported by GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert.

First, FC Dallas swooped in for Luciano Acosta at the final hour , after the 2023 MVP had appeared to be returning to Argentina. Then FC Cincinnati , having parted with Acosta, began finalizing a deal to obtain Evander from the Portland Timbers . And the Timbers completed the night by closing in on David da Costa from Ligue 1's RC Lens.

Now that the smoke has somewhat cleared, here's what the reshuffling might mean for their respective clubs.

FC Dallas

Is Musa Loose-a?

Luciano Acosta reportedly wanted to leave Cincinnati and ultimately got his wish. But conventional wisdom suggests the biggest beneficiary may be Dallas marksman Petar Musa as he enters his second MLS season.

Musa scored 16 times for Dallas last season despite playing without a clear No. 10 behind him, and with Jesus Ferreira also sharing the striking responsibilities at times. With Acosta in the fold instead, the roles for everyone become much more clear. And Musa will hope Acosta's first season in Dallas goes like his first campaign in Cincinnati, when he scored 10 league goals and helped strikers Brenner and Brandon Vazquez score 18 more apiece.

On the other hand, a banner year for the Croatian striker isn't necessarily guaranteed. Those banner seasons for Brenner and Vazquez were the exception rather than rule during Acosta's MLS career. No one else has ever scored more than 12 goals while playing as Acosta's teammate. But some of those numbers are deceiving: For example, Wayne Rooney 's 12 goals in 2018 came after a mid-season summer arrival.

Luciano Acosta's top-scoring teammate Year Club Player Goals 2016 D.C. United Lamar Neagle 9 2017 D.C. United Patrick Mullins 5 2018 D.C. United Wayne Rooney 12 2019 D.C. United Wayne Rooney 11 2021 FC Cincinnati Brenner 8 2022 FC Cincinnati Brenner/Brandon Vazquez 18 2023 FC Cincinnati Brandon Vazquez 8 2024 FC Cincinnati Yuya Kubo/Luca Orellano 10

Acosta arrives at a dramatically reshuffled roster, with Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco among those leaving, and Leo Chu, Anderson Julio and Shaq Moore arriving.

One underappreciated aspect of Acosta's value for Dallas is his consistent availability, especially when compared with previous chance creators like Ferreira and Arriola. The former has made 30-plus appearances in each of his eight MLS seasons. The latter have combined to reach that threshold only four times.

FC Cincinnati

Lucho or 'Uh-Oh'

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

No matter how good Evander was last season — and he was extremely good — there must be a lot of anxiety for Cincy supporters who have only seen their team succeed when Acosta is involved.

The differences are so stark they almost defy belief. Take a look at the numbers:

FC Cincinnati all-time league results Acosta appeared? GP W D L PPG Yes 125 53 31 41 1.52 No 68 11 14 43 0.69

Those struggles without Acosta mostly came in Cincy's first two seasons in 2019 and 2020, but they also include an astonishing 1W-4D-6L record in games over the last four seasons when Acosta was unavailable.

And yet if Acosta really was insistent on moving on, there was little Cincy GM Chris Albright could do other than try to get the best return and then get the best-available replacement.

In Evander, Cincy gets arguably the most like-for-like equivalent already in the league, one who also happens to be four years younger. And theoretically, he'll be playing behind a higher caliber center forward in Kevin Denkey, whose transfer fee set an incoming MLS record before Atlanta United surpassed it to acquire Emmanuel Latte Lath .

Portland Timbers

Selling Evander high?

For all of Evander's MVP-level exploits in 2024, the end result was only a marginal improvement on 2023: a finish on the fringe of the playoff picture followed by a disappointing early postseason exit.

That alone isn't reason to part with your best player. But a reported fee of $12 million to be paid by Cincinnati — a profit after paying about $10 million to acquire him two years prior — may be viewed as too good to pass up following a season the underlying numbers suggest wasn't sustainable.

Here's a look at Evander's expected goals (xG) and expected assist (xA) metrics, as kept by Opta, against his actual goals and assists in 2023 and 2024. (Keep in mind, these numbers consist of only primary assists. MLS also credits players with secondary assists, although those don't correspond with the expected assist stat.)

Evander scoring/expected scoring stats Year G xG A xA 2023 9 7.0 4 3.5 2024 15 9.9 15 11.3

A very select few players (like Lionel Messi -level select few) have proven their ability to consistently exceed their expected stats. It's by far the exception rather than rule. In that context, Portland may have had little choice but to part with the Brazilian given the price Cincy was willing to pay and the chance of some regression in 2025.

Meanwhile, da Costa has yet to play more than 1,500 league minutes in any single Ligue 1 season, and he will be moving to only his second professional club at age 24. The step-down in class to MLS should result in a production increase, but he may face a longer acclimation period, in the same way it took Evander much of his first full season in 2023 to find his MLS bearings.