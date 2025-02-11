FC Dallas have agreed a blockbuster deal to sign former MLS MVP Lucho Acosta from FC Cincinnati , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal was completed using the league's new Cash for Player Trades system, which allows MLS clubs to send cash to other teams instead of General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets in exchange for players. Dallas is sending Cincinnati $5 million plus bonuses in exchange for the Argentine.

The deal ends a tense saga between player and club that has gotten worse as months went by, with an exit becoming increasingly necessary. Last week, Acosta did an explosive interview with Queen City Press in which he directly criticized GM Chris Albright. Cincinnati gave a statement backing Albright.

The saga started in the locker room after Cincy's playoff exit in November, when Acosta shocked the league by telling media he wanted to depart the club this offseason. No deal was ready by the time preseason rolled around and Acosta didn't show up and was fined by the team. He ultimately joined up with the group, but was training alone to build his fitness back up.

Dallas moved to sign Acosta and add one of the league's very best players.

Acosta, 30, was named the 2023 MLS MVP and he continued that top form in 2024 once again. The diminutive creative midfielder had 17 goals and 14 assists in 2023, as he led Cincy to win the Supporters' Shield, then delivered 14 goals and 19 assists last year.

Acosta can be a one-man attack all by himself, but now gets to form a potentially lethal partnership with star Dallas forward Petar Musa. Musa, who joined FCD in a club-record deal worth around $10 million last winter, had an excellent debut season. Now, he has one of the league's premier chance creators providing service.

Dallas are remaking their team this winter, with Eric Quill taking over as head coach and a ton of change in the locker room. Alan Velasco left for Boca Juniors in a deal worth $10 milllion, while Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola were traded to the Seattle Sounders.

Dallas signed center back Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC this week, as they build for opening day. The club are expected to bring in further reinforcements. They finished 11th in the Western Conference last season.

As for Cincy, GIVEMESPORT has been reporting for weeks that they have been pushing to sign Evander from the Portland Timbers . Acosta's departure clears the way for that.

Cincy already signed forward Kevin Denkey for $16.2 million, which was a new league-record transfer until Atlanta United signed Emmanuel Latte Lath. Cincy also turned Luca Orellano's loan into a permanent deal, then added left wing-back Lukas Engel and center back Gilberto Flores. Former MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga is back after suffering a season-ending injury last summer.

Cincy are viewed among the best teams in the league.