FC Cincinnati star Lucho Acosta did not show up for preseason on Sunday when he was expected to with the rest of his teammates, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Cincinnati did not grant permission for Acosta to arrive late, sources say.

Head coach Pat Noonan told media this week he looked forward to seeing Acosta this weekend.

"We're continuing to support Lucho and his family," Noonan said.

The absence is a continuing saga around Acosta's future.

After Cincinnati's playoff exit in November, Acosta told reporters in the locker room that he could leave Cincy this winter. A few days later, he was scheduled to speak to media as part of exit interviews. Ultimately he said he had to leave and didn't have time for the interviews due to a family matter and didn't speak to local reporters. A few hours later, an interview he did with ESPN Argentina where he laid out his desire to leave the club circulated on social media. It was unclear if that interview was pretaped or live.

"This was a very recent decision I made to leave, I feel I’ve completed a cycle after four years of playing in Cincinnati," Acosta told ESPN Argentina in November. "It’s time to find a different scene and see how things can be resolved. ... If the opportunity to return to Argentina arises, I’d love to take it."

Acosta was named the 2023 MLS MVP and he continued that top form in 2024 once again. The diminutive creative midfielder had 17 goals and 14 assists in 2023, as he led Cincy to win the Supporters' Shield, then delivered 14 goals and 19 assists last year.

Since Acosta's initial comments in the fall, sources point to the fact the star is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027 and Cincy don't want to lose him. He is one of the best players in MLS and the team is built around him.

"It's just Lucho, man," one source told GIVEMESPORT in November.

When Acosta signed his contract extension in 2023, which made him the 13th-highest paid player in MLS in 2024, he took out a full page ad in the Cincinnati Enquirer to say "this city is my family."