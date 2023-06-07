Luciano Spalletti was given a steering wheel as part of his leaving present by Napoli Ultras - and the reason for it is incredible.

Manager Spalletti will leave the club after guiding them to the Serie A title in style.

He leaves a legend.

Why did Napoli Ultras give Spalletti a steering wheel?

He arrived at the club ahead of the 2021/22 season but didn't make an immediate impression. It led to some supporters breaking into his FIAT Panda in October 2021, stealing his steering wheel and some CDs.

The Napoli Ultras then produced a banner which read: "We'll give it back to you, all you have to do is leave."

Spalletti will now leave the club after an incredible 2022/23 season which saw Napoli pick up 90 points, winning the title by 16 points.

As a leaving present, the Ultras presented Spalletti with a large box.

In a brilliant clip posted online, the outgoing boss can be seen celebrating the return of his steering wheel and belongings while in conversation with some Ultras. The Ultras are also holding up the banner they made at the time.

VIDEO: Spalletti gets leaving gifts from Napoli Ultras

Incredible.

What did Spalletti say after leaving Napoli?

In a statement after announcing his decision to leave the club, Spalletti said: "It's the best year of my career: during this journey as a coach I suffered and suffered, but today it paid off.

"Now I can be in contact with the earth, it's not easy to work.

"Around there I have everything I need to feel at ease. When you are in contact with yourself receive that energy to rediscover the common thread: you have to be true to yourself, that's the most important thing.

"You can leave because of too much love, what does this love feed on? Everything is easier with an audience of this level. From within, we occasionally get something wrong, but then the city, with its heart and love, immediately puts everything right again. Thank you all!"

He also admitted that it's going to be 'tough' to leave the club and the city.

“It will be difficult to break away from every tiny thing, as everyone is involved in this celebration," he admitted. "Napoli and Naples taught everyone how to celebrate, their investment in football for the future is huge, because I see children all over the place who love Napoli and recognise in these colours and this faith what represents them for life and we are so happy about that.”