Manchester United were handed a shock 3-0 thumping by Bournemouth at their own stadium, and journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, believes a number of Ruben Amorim's decisions ultimately led to the team's downfall in the tie.

The Red Devils are yet to win a single game in any competition since overcoming stern local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad. Just days prior to the dismal loss to the Cherries, United were knocked out in their pursuit of EFL Cup glory by Tottenham and fans are growing increasingly concerned with the recent slump in form. While there is still plenty of work to be done as part of Amorim's rebuild of the squad, some of the former Sporting boss' decisions in this particular defeat to Bournemouth have been questioned as well.

Luckhurst Slams Amorim for Selections Against Bournemouth

The Portuguese tactician rotated heavily ahead of the match

Via Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst noted that the manager's team selections played a key role in the disastrous loss, most notably the decisions to start the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia. The duo were both handed 3/10 ratings for their poor performances, and Amorim was given a 5/10, with Luckhurst writing:

If starting Zirkzee was understandable then recalling Malacia was charitable as he made six more changes. Needs to stop playing full backs as wingers.

The Dutch forward managed to hit the back of the net last time out against Spurs, which likely played a role in earning him a place in the starting eleven for the following game, but he managed just one shot on goal in 54 minutes and only completed six passes.

The decision to opt with Malacia was a puzzling one in contrast. The 25-year-old endured a prolonged period out of action before returning to matchday selection at the end of November. Since then, he has started on four occasions, and has been replaced by the half-time break on three of those. Amorim is seemingly still keen to utilize the left-back in a more advanced wide position, but this has yet to pay dividends, with Malacia managing to create just one chance in 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Amorim's in-game management in the tie with Bournemouth has also been questioned as well - the 39-year-old chose to replace defensive midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, with an attacker in the second half, in search of a way back into the game. However, the momentum shifted shortly after, as Bournemouth netted twice in quick succession and Mark Goldrbdige has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the manager for this substitution.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 22/12/2024