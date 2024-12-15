Manchester United pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat a struggling Manchester City side 2-1 at the Etihad on Sunday. While Amad Diallo stole the headlines with a stunning match-winning goal in the 90th minute, Harry Maguire was among the standouts with a commanding defensive display that helped the Red Devils secure a massive victory.

It’s been a rocky start to Ruben Amorim's reign at United, with inconsistent performances raising doubts about the team’s potential under his guidance. The former Sporting boss had coached three wins from a possible six heading into the derby clash, with losses against Premier League sides, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest leaving a particularly bitter taste. However, this result at City will be a huge morale boost and could prove to be a turning point for the season.

Maguire Shines Alongside Diallo in Memorable United Win

Diallo delivered an excellent performance to give the away fans a reason to celebrate at full-time, but United would have been worse off without Maguire's stellar display in the United back-line. Via Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst was full of praise for the 8/10-worthy Englishman, who successfully contained one of Manchester City's biggest threats in Erling Haaland. He wrote:

"Had little hassle from Erling Haaland during the first half and continued to dominate him in the second on his return to the starting XI."

Harry Maguire statistics vs Manchester City Minutes played 90 Tackles 3 Interceptions 5 Clearances 3 Ground duels (won) 4 (4) Aerial duels (won) 4 (2) Pass completion 92% SofaScore rating 7.0

This performance was a much-needed moment of redemption for Maguire, who has endured a slow start to the season thus far. With the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro over the summer, it seemed there was no place for the former club captain in the starting eleven, and reports earlier in November indicated the 31-year-old was among seven players with "uncertain futures" at Old Trafford. Moreover, comments from Amorim himself aligned with concerns fans and critics had about Maguire's lack of athleticism, implying that his days at the club may well have been numbered.

While the recent performance against Manchester City may not have erased all uncertainty over Maguire's future at the club, it will certainly be something of notice to the manager. The former Leicester City defender could still have a role to play in the squad this season, as long as such quality continues to show.

Statistics Courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024