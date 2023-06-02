It’s a brilliant time to be at Barcelona. Winning Liga F with the club was fantastic, and it was amazing to achieve something new in my career.

The fans are among some of the most passionate in the world, and it’s great that we’ve been able to bring them success on the pitch this season.

People in this city eat, breathe and sleep football, and they also hold both the men and women’s team in the same – and the highest – regard. That’s quite incredible to be a part of.

Joint title-winning parade

The title winning parade with the men’s team was another level! Alexia Putellas told me it was going to be good, but I’m not going to lie, I underestimated it a little bit.

The closest thing I’ve come to it was at Trafalgar Square for the celebration with the Lionesses after we won Euro 2022.

Every corner we turned in Barcelona, there were another 1000 people. It seemed like there were just as many people to see us as the men’s team, too. Fans were hanging off balconies with Barcelona shirts and flags, climbing up lampposts, and sitting on top of bus stops.

I was standing next to Alexia and there was a little girl screaming her name. I nudged Alexia, and she took off her bucket hat and threw it to the girl.

The girl grabbed the hat, burst into tears and was inconsolable. Even when we’d moved on a bit, I looked back and could see she was still crying because she’d got Alexia’s hat. Things like that still seem pretty incredible to me.

Preparing for the Women’s Champions League final

I had knee surgery a few weeks ago, but I’m now feeling good and fully training with the team again.

I’ll be available to play the Champions League final against Wolfsburg, which everyone’s really looking forward to, particularly because the match sold out very quickly and the stadium is going to be packed with fans.

Hopefully in the future there won’t even be big announcements when these kinds of matches sell out, just because it will be a given.

For me, Alexandra Popp is Wolfsburg’s most influential player, and probably one of the best players in the world over the last five years.

Popp is a little bit underestimated and gets overlooked a lot in conversations about awards, but I think she is one of the most consistent players at the top of the game. She’s a bit of a talisman for Wolfsburg and Germany.

Wolfsburg’s attacking lineup is pretty frightening in general, and not just the starting front three. They've also got players who can come off the bench and make a difference. But Barcelona have a frightening attack too!

Midfield is another interesting talking point. Wolfsburg have Lena Oberdorf, but we’ve got Keira Walsh and Patricia Guijarro. I don’t think there is a better holding midfielder in the world than those three players.

It should be a really exciting game, featuring different styles of play, and hopefully we can deliver for the fans in Eindhoven.

Post-season holiday

Myself and Keira still have the Champions League final to focus on, but I imagine the rest of the England squad selected for the Women’s World Cup have been celebrating!

I’ll be heading off on holiday after this weekend’s final – although living in Barcelona already feels like a holiday – and then should be ready to fire on all cylinders at the World Cup.