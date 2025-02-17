Ludvig Aberg overcame a shivery flu, sunk a hole-in-one, and earned a $4 million check after winning the most prestigious trophy of his burgeoning career so far when he scooped the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines golf club, San Diego, on Sunday, the 16th of February.

The European golfer showed he was a threat at the biggest tournaments of the year when he finished second at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta, in Georgia. But even before he showed he could compete at the majors, he won the Ben Hogan Award as the best collegiate-level golfer in the US in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023.

Now, Aberg is showing he's not just got potential, as he can not only compete – but win – high-profile tournaments in a field that features some of the most talented players on the planet. Aberg, at just 25 years old, is showing he's a clear threat to the grip American golfers have had on the sport's silverware.

Ludvig Aberg Won The Genesis Invitational

Aberg scored the biggest win of his pro career so far