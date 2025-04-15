Rory McIlroy’s Masters triumph may have taken centre stage, but Ludvig Aberg’s late stumble sent financial shockwaves throughout the leaderboard.

The 24-year-old Swede was sitting solo third at 10-under par with two holes to play, on course for a $1.4 million (£1.1m) prize. But disaster struck on Augusta’s closing stretch. A bogey on the 17th, followed by a triple bogey on the 18th, saw him drop to 6-under and into solo seventh place. That slip cost him roughly $700,000 (£560,000), with his final payday reduced to $703,000 (£560,000). Specifically, his triple bogey on the 18th cost him over $500,000 (£400,000) alone. Aberg’s collapse wasn’t just costly for him; it proved hugely profitable for others.

Ludvig Aberg Collapse Helps Others

Plenty of golfers benefitted from Aberg falling down the leaderboard late on