Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was hailed for a superb display in Colombia’s 4-0 win over Chile, where he netted a second-half goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old has continued his impressive early-season form as Colombia returned to winning ways after suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Bolivia on Thursday.

Diaz scored his team’s second goal of the night in the 51st minute with a low finish from inside the box following a pass from James Rodriguez and doubled their lead after former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez put the hosts in front in the first half.

Goals from fellow Premier League stars Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra finished off the scoring on Tuesday, but it was Diaz who earned the plaudits after the match, as Colombian outlet El Heraldo awarded him an 8/10 rating and suggested he was ‘almost always unstoppable’ going forward.

Liverpool fans will be delighted with Diaz’s recent performance going into a tough run of fixtures after the October international break, starting against Chelsea on Sunday.

Diaz Shines in Chile Rout

Colombian has been in fine form this season

Colombian newspaper El Heraldo gave Diaz the highest rating among all players on Tuesday and hailed his ‘superb match’ for Los Cafeteros:

“Superb match. Participatory, with a lot of imbalance. He was almost always unstoppable on his side and scored a goal.”

Arne Slot will be pleased with the form of many of his players during the international break, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai also scoring goals for their nations this week.

Diaz has seemingly bounced back after a slightly underwhelming season under Jurgen Klopp, where he contributed just 13 goals and ended the Premier League campaign on a seven-game goalless run.

Recent reports have now claimed Liverpool are looking to open talks with the Colombian over an improved deal to better reflect his ever-growing value to Arne Slot’s squad.

The 27-year-old is currently earning just £55,000 per week and is only the 16th highest earner at Anfield, according to Capology.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.00 Expected goals per 90 0.54 Progressive carries per 90 4.60 Minutes played 446

The Merseyside giants have multiple contract decisions to make in the next couple of months, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals all expiring in June 2025.

Gakpo Blasted for ‘Worst Performance’

In Netherlands’ 1-0 loss to Germany

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo may have had his worst-ever performance for the Netherlands in their 1-0 loss to Germany in the Nations League, the blog Football-Oranje has suggested.

The Dutch forward had a night to forget in the disappointing loss, where he consistently lost the ball in the final third and was awarded a mere 4.5/10 rating for his performance on Monday.

Gakpo has so far had limited opportunities to impress Slot at the start of the season, amassing just 207 minutes in the Premier League and managing one assist.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.