Breathe a sigh of relief, Liverpool fans, because Luis Diaz is finally back in full training.

The Colombian winger hasn't played for the Reds since October 9th, when the team lost 3-2 away at Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.

Diaz had to be substituted in the first half of the match after a clash with Thomas Partey, which unfortunately resulted in a serious knee injury.

The former FC Porto winger was expected to return soon after the 2022 World Cup winter break, only to suffer a significant setback in warm weather training which required surgery.

But his comeback is finally just on the horizon, which is great news for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

On Thursday, the club's official Twitter account posted footage of Diaz's return to full training, and it unsurprisingly received some serious love.

Video: Diaz back in full Liverpool training

If you're a Liverpool fan, you really do love to see it!

Diaz's road to recovery has been anything but easy and due to the fact he's been absent for so long, we probably won't see the very best of him again until next season.

However, the Colombian flyer still managed to 'stun' a small group of fans while unavailable for action.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, in December of last year, supporters on an impromptu tour of the training facilities could not believe Diaz was working hard in the gym while no other first-team players were around.

How Diaz left group of Liverpool fans 'stunned' before Christmas

The Echo wrote in their latest 'notebook': "Such was Diaz's dedication earlier this year that he used the gym facilities at the AXA Centre during scheduled days off and provided a few supporters who were on an unofficial tour of the venue before Christmas with a memorable souvenir of their day when they bumped into him during a rehab session.

"Those taking the impromptu tour, which came after an LFC Foundation event earlier that morning, were stunned to see Diaz working hard on his fitness inside the gym when there were no first-team stars slated to be at the base that day. It provided a glimpse into how much the winger wanted to get back on the pitch."

Fair play, Luis.

The Echo also add that Diaz spent part of the international break working with those in the club's academy.

Some welcome positive news in what's been a pretty miserable season for Liverpool thus far.