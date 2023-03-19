Liverpool would be handed a ‘huge boost’ if winger Luis Diaz is able to return from injury imminently, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been on the treatment table since he picked up a knee problem against Arsenal back in October but could be available for selection once again in the near future.

Liverpool injury news – Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Diaz at the start of the month, stating that he was scheduled to take part in ‘team training’ the following week.

"It’s estimated that maybe next week he will be warming up with the team and then maybe a week later being in team training," revealed the German tactician.

"That would be cool. But you always have to wait. On Tuesday I saw a very intense session - a lot of change of directions and stuff like this. If there is no reaction from that then he can make the next step. Then I think he is not too far away."

Diaz is yet to make a matchday squad for Liverpool, but with the international break coming up, he may be able to make his long-awaited comeback in April.

What has O’Rourke said about Diaz?

O’Rourke told GMS: “It's a huge boost if they can get Luis Diaz back. He’s been sorely missed since he picked up an injury against Arsenal.

“He’s been out for a long period now as well, so it might take him a bit of time to find his best form, but he made such an impact last January following his arrival from Porto in the winter transfer window. He became a key man in Jurgen Klopp’s side and was a regular in the starting XI as well.

“So, he would add more attacking options to Liverpool for the final couple of months of the season, and it would be a welcome boost for Klopp if they are to try and get back into this race for the top four.”

How big a miss has Diaz been?

Diaz joined Liverpool in a deal that could rise to £49 million with potential add-ons and made an instant impact at Anfield, registering six goals and five assists in 26 appearances last season.

And the Colombia international carried that form into the current campaign, racking up seven goal contributions in 12 outings before injury curtailed his progress.

Liverpool have since been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and the Champions League while they are attempting to keep pace with the top four in the Premier League.