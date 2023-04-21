Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may not take risks on Luis Diaz after his knee injury, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have certainly missed Diaz for the last few months as they continue to struggle in the Premier League.

Liverpool news - Luis Diaz

Diaz signed for the Merseyside club early in 2022 for a fee which could reach £50m, according to BBC.

The Colombian winger played ten minutes against Leeds United on Monday night, featuring for the first time since October.

It was a real blow for Klopp, with Diaz scoring three goals and providing two assists in just seven starts in the Premier League before his injury, as per FBref.

The German manager spoke about Diaz after the game and was understandably delighted to see him make his return.

He said: "It was super important that Luis is back. He is lacking rhythm which is normal, a bit of sharpness, that’s normal as well. He is in training sessions. You can’t get the final degree of sharpness so we now just try to help him by getting him step by step back in the team.

"Give him minutes. It’s nice to see him play to be honest. We missed him for so long. It was nice to see him involved again.”

What has O'Rourke said about Diaz?

O'Rourke has suggested that we might not see Klopp take too many risks with Diaz, considering he's played just 10 minutes since October.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was great to see Diaz back playing after that bad knee injury picked up earlier in the season. I don't think Klopp will be taking any risks with Diaz right now.

"He's got a lot of players he can choose from in the attacking positions right now with most of his players fit, so I don't think he'll take a risk with Diaz.

"He'll probably be easing him back into action like he did at Elland Road if he can, just to get minutes under his belt between now and the end of the season.

"The real thing for Diaz now will be to come back fit and raring to go next season."

How much of a miss had Diaz been this season?

As mentioned, Diaz started the campaign in exceptional form, and the Reds have struggled as a whole since he's been sidelined.

Last term, after only joining in January, Diaz scored four times and provided three assists in the league, as per FBref.

In his first few months at the club, Diaz averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.23, the sixth best in the Liverpool squad.

Klopp and the Liverpool supporters will be delighted to see Diaz back at Anfield and will be praying he can stay fit ahead of next season.