Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is enjoying an impressive start to the season under Arne Slot, and BBC pundit Troy Deeney believes he could take over from Mohamed Salah as the main man at Anfield.

The Colombian international has had plenty of competition for places from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo on the left-hand side of attack since his arrival. Under Slot, Diaz has quickly become a key player and has arguably been their standout player this term.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Salah's future due to his contract expiring next summer, and Deeney believes that Diaz, who cost the Reds around £50m, can be the main man at Anfield once the Egyptian international eventually departs.

Luis Diaz Can be the 'Main Man' at Liverpool

He was the best player on the pitch v Bournemouth

Writing in his team of the week column for the BBC, Deeney suggested that Diaz was the best player on the pitch by a 'country mile' and believes the former Porto winger can be the main man at Liverpool when Salah leaves the club...

"On the right for Liverpool he was the best player on the pitch by a country mile. I appreciate this is a massive statement but it made me think if Liverpool do let Mohamed Salah go, he could take over as the main man. He was excellent, left foot, right foot. He ran short and ran long. His enthusiasm to play football was brilliant and both his goals were unbelievable as well. Fantastic, fantastic."

Luis Diaz Statistics vs Bournemouth Goals 2 Touches 48 Passing accuracy 93.8% Key Passes 1 Dribbles 3 Fouled 1 Shots 4 Match Rating 8.93

Last term, Diaz started 32 games in the Premier League, producing 13 goals and assists combined. The Colombian winger has already reached six goals and assists combined this campaign, so he's well on his way to eclipsing last season's total.

It's not the first time Diaz has received praise for a performance this term. Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic's James Pearce has suggested that he could be a £120m footballer after his impressive start to the season.

Pundits Blown Away by Darwin Nunez

He was given a rare start

Against Bournemouth, Slot gave Darwin Nunez a rare chance to feature from the start. The former Benfica forward has struggled for minutes this season under the Dutch manager, but he was thrust into the starting XI last time out. After 37 minutes, Nunez scored Liverpool's third and final goal of the game.

Reacting to his goal, Jermain Defoe and Michael Owen, two former strikers, were blown away by the strike. Owen labelled the goal 'sublime' while Defoe suggested that it was an 'unbelievable finish'. The Uruguayan attacker cut inside from the right and curled one into the corner using his weaker foot.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 23/09/24.