Highlights Liverpool are considering offloading Luis Diaz during the summer transfer window.

Internal talks have been held at Melwood, with his possible departure being discussed.

The Reds might be looking for a forward capable of contributing more in front of goal.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz's future at Anfield is now uncertain, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the Merseyside club have 'openly discussed' the prospect of losing the Colombian international during the summer transfer window.

Diaz arrived at Liverpool for a fee which could total in the region of £50m back in 2022, and he's become a key player for Jurgen Klopp since then. The Reds have added extra forwards in that time, including Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, so there is plenty of competition for places in attack.

The 27-year-old has started more games than any of Liverpool's other forward players in the Premier League this season, but his production in front of goal isn't on the same level as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Nunez, while Diogo Jota has matched Diaz's contribution in far fewer games.

Liverpool Open to Selling Luis Diaz This Summer

Talks have taken place internally

According to the Liverpool Echo, discussions have taken place at Melwood regarding the potential sale of Diaz, suggesting that the Merseyside outfit have contemplated a departure. A possible transfer doesn't appear to be imminent, but the football operations team will have a plan in place in case they do decide to find him a new club.

The Colombian international, who has been described as 'special' by Klopp, has been a reliable option for the Reds this season, but they might be hoping for a forward who can contribute more in front of goal. With Nunez regularly missing chances and Salah's future uncertain, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards could be in the market for another superstar in attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Virgil van Dijk has played more Premier League minutes than Luis Diaz this season, but Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have more goal contributions, while Diogo Jota is level on 13 despite playing less than half the minutes.

BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan recently suggested that Liverpool should be looking to 'give up' on Diaz and Gakpo before they offload Nunez, with the Uruguayan coming under plenty of criticism this term. Despite his missed chances, he's producing significantly more than a player like Diaz at the moment.

Mohamed Salah's Future Has Been Uncertain

He's now expected to stay at Liverpool

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool now expect Salah to stay with the club for the 2024/2025 season. With his contract expiring next summer, his future has been up in the air for a while now, and he's been heavily linked with a departure thanks to interest from Saudi Arabia.

It's understood that the Reds rejected an offer of around £150m from Al Ittihad last summer, but the Merseyside outfit were bracing themselves for more offers in the 2024 transfer window. As it stands, it looks as though the Egyptian international will be sticking around at Anfield.

