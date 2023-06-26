Liverpool have today announced that Luis Diaz will be changing his shirt number for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The Colombian will be ditching his number 23 shirt and replacing it with James Milner's old shirt, the iconic number seven.

We know what you're thinking, what if fans have already paid for a personalised 'Diaz 23' shirt ahead of the new campaign?

Well, Liverpool, and more so, Luis Diaz, has got those fans in question sorted!

Luis Diaz's classy gesture to Liverpool fans

The club announced earlier today that Diaz will pay for new shirts for fans who have already paid for his old number on the upcoming 2023/24 shirt.

Diaz will wear the iconic number seven shirt for the club next season with shirts with his former number going to charity.

The number seven shirt at Liverpool is often bestowed to players who are worthy of the famous number. The likes of Kenny Dalglish, Kevin Keegan, and Luis Suárez have all had the chance to wear the number seven and now Diaz will follow in the footsteps of some of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players.

The number seven shirt has become vacant as James Milner has departed Anfield and joined Brighton & Hove Albion upon the expiry of his contract. Diaz has used the number 23 on the back of his shirt since his £37 million move to Liverpool from Porto.

With Liverpool’s new shirt for the 2023/24 already having been released, some fans have already purchased jerseys with Diaz’s old number 23 on the back.

Diaz will personally reimburse any fans who did purchase the shirt with his old number on with a brand-new shirt with the number seven on the back. Any 'Luis Diaz 23' shirts that have been kit exchanged will be retained by the club and donated to the LFC Foundation.

Liverpool fans think a new signing for the vacant 23 shirt

Some Liverpool fans believe that Diaz’s change to seven will free up the 23 shirt for the club's transfer target and current Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been a public admirer of the box-to box midfielder, as only last year, he said: ”He's a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot.

“He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages, and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."