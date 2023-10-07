Highlights Luis Diaz's selection of Xherdan Shaqiri in his greatest Liverpool 5-a-side team has left many people confused.

Four of Diaz's selections, including Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, are widely agreed upon as legends of the club.

Despite his impressive stats and achievements at Liverpool, Diaz chose not to include Mohamed Salah in his team.

Luis Diaz has left people slightly confused after assembling his greatest Liverpool 5-a-side team of all time. The Colombian winger made one selection which seems very out of place when compared to the other names he picked out.

Anfield has been home to some of the greatest players in Premier League history, the likes of Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres and many, many more. You could even pick more recent players, with Mohamed Salah one of English football’s best players for several seasons now.

Choosing just five individuals from the team’s rich history was always going to be a challenge, and a case could be made for a whole host of combinations. But Diaz chose to leave all of the names mentioned above out when building his best Liverpool 5-a-side team.

Four of Diaz’s selections made complete sense

Most people would not argue with four of the players he chose, with all of them legends of the club arguably. In goal, Diaz opted for the Reds’ current number one, Alisson. It's very hard to argue against that given he is up there with the best goalkeepers of the Premier League era, making some sensational saves and keeping 105 clean sheets during 239 games.

There’s also little debate to be had over the sole defender in Diaz’s team, with the winger choosing current club captain, Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman is one of the best defenders to play in the top-flight, and remains up there with the best of the best despite some arguments he has fallen off lately.

Steven Gerrard starts in the team’s midfield, and Kenny Dalglish plays up front for the team. Given the legendary status that both men hold at the club and their outstanding records, you won’t find many people who argue against that.

Diaz makes bizarre final selection

However, Diaz’s final selection has left many people confused. He chose to leave Salah out of the team despite his achievements at Liverpool and even opted not to pick himself despite excelling since joining from Porto in January 2022. He has registered nine assists and has bagged 14 goals in 56 outings, and that goal tally should be one higher following his disallowed effort against Tottenham last weekend. Instead, Diaz went completely left field and selected Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss midfielder spent three years at the club after joining from Stoke City and now plays for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. He hardly holds the same status at the club as the other four men in the team, but his numbers weren’t half bad during his time in Merseyside.

Xherdan Shaqiri at Liverpool Appearances 63 Goals 8 Appearances 9

He also possessed great technical ability and was capable of producing moments of magic which might make him perfect for a game of 5-a-side. But the decision to choose him over so many other past Liverpool players is still puzzling. Check out Diaz’s selections below.

Video: Diaz chooses his best Liverpool 5-a-side team of all time

What next for Diaz and Liverpool?

Liverpool’s last match in the Premier League was full of controversy and disappointment, with Diaz seeing a goal wrongfully chalked off because of a VAR mishap in their 2-1 defeat against Tottenham. The incident has dominated headlines since then, with debate raging about what happens next.

Read More: Paul Merson loses it with Mike Dean on live TV while discussing Spurs v Liverpool VAR incident

Jurgen Klopp’s side bounced back with a victory in the Europa League against Union Saint-Gilloise and will be hoping to build on that performance with a victory in the Premier League. They face Brighton on Sunday 8th October before club football pauses for the international break.