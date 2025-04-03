Diogo Jota scored the winning goal against Everton that leaves Liverpool another step closer to securing the 2024-25 Premier League trophy. Arne Slot’s side have a seemingly unassailable 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with eight matches left to play, meaning the Reds are now likely to seal a record-equalling 20th league title.

However, Everton manager David Moyes insisted Liverpool’s winning goal should have been ruled out as Luis Diaz had strayed into an offside position in the build-up. “There's an offside goal which they get and that was the difference tonight,” Moyes told Sky Sports, per the Daily Mail.

The Scot continued: “I think the player behind [James] Tarkowski (Diaz) interferes with him. I think it's a clear offside, a very easy decision to give and I can't understand any reason why that wouldn't have been given as offside. None at all.”

Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference, Moyes added: “He is offside, yeah. I have not sought an explanation but I have said I am disappointed.

“It is quite an easy one to give. Diaz comes from behind. I don’t think many managers think they come here and get positive decisions at Anfield. But I think it was quite easy. He was along the line and it is really easy to give offside. I wasn’t sure how good the linesmen did their jobs. There were early flags, late flags.”

Why Luis Diaz Was Not Given Offside

A detailed explanation has emerged