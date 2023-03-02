Chaos ensued in the aftermath of Liverpool U19s' game against Porto U19s in the UEFA Youth League, as a mass brawl broke out between the players.

The Reds drew 1-1 with the Portuguese side in normal time, which took the match to penalties, but the drama was only just getting started.

Indeed, tensions soared during the shootout as both sides attempted to verbally unnerve one another – culminating in complete mayhem.

What happened in the shootout?

Luis Diaz's brother, Jesus, was one of those to miss his spot-kick for Porto and after Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson then converted, Umaro Cande was left needing to score.

Stephenson appeared to utter something to Cande as he stepped forward, and whatever was said evidently put the Porto youngster off as he saw his penalty strike the bar.

Wild celebrations then ensued as the likes of Bobby Clark and Ben Doak, among others, rushed to congratulate keeper Harvey Davies.

Cande, however, did not take well to the manner of Liverpool's celebrations and made a beeline for a number of the onrushing opposition players.

Ugly scenes then followed as the two sides squared up to each other and staff were forced to try and calm the situation down.

Doak was even spotted with a bloodied lip, after reportedly being jumped by some of the Porto players.

Cande, along with Porto team-mate Goncalo Ribeiro and Liverpool's Lewis Koumas – the son of former Reds midfielder Jason, were all subsequently shown red cards by the referee.

Check out the wild incident below:

VIDEO: Chaos ensues between Liverpool and Porto U19s

Liverpool boss reacts to controversy vs Porto

U19s boss Barry Lewtas admitted afterwards that he had words with his players and stressed that it was a shame to see the match end in such a fashion.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Lewtas said: "Whether there was a little bit of antagonising I don't know. It would be really unfair for me to comment. It was a shame the way it went. I could sense from the bench that a few things went against them (Porto) it could go a certain way.

"Sometimes you have 30-odd young boys there and it can spill over. It was a bit disappointing because it looked like the playground a little bit towards the end. And I don't think our performance replicated that.

"Listen, I've just spoken to the players then. We spoke about the way they behave on the way across [from the pitch to the changing rooms]. I think once you do settle down and the emotion comes out, you can behave in a certain way. I think the lads have calmed down and gone in."

He added: "Obviously, I saw what was happening, and it wasn't the best scenes but at the same time, I don't know what happened. And I sometimes think when players do run and celebrate at the end of a penalty shootout players can come together."

Liverpool through to UEFA Youth League quarter-finals

Despite the unsavoury scenes, Liverpool will now face Sporting Lisbon U19s in the quarter-finals, before a semi-final against AZ Alkmaar or Real Madrid if they go through.

Whether the club will face any punishment is still unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising to see UEFA take action.

