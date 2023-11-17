Highlights Luis Díaz's emotional father witnessed his son's comeback victory over Brazil, just days after being released from captivity by the ELN guerrilla group.

Díaz scored two crucial headers to secure the historic win, leading to scenes of immense emotion for his father and the Díaz family in the stands.

The victory was Colombia's first in 15 matches against Brazil in World Cup qualifying, moving them up to third in the standings and pushing Brazil to fifth place.

Luis Díaz scored two late second half goals in Colombia's comeback victory over Brazil in their World Cup qualifier match, with his emotional father in attendance.

Just days after being released by the ELN guerrilla group, Luis Manuel Díaz was in tears as he watched his son score two headers to secure a massive victory over Brazil as he fell on top of fellow Colombia fans watching in the stands.

There were immense scenes of emotion for the Díaz family at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia, as the Liverpool star's father wept while wearing a Colombia jersey bearing his son's name next to his wife, Cilenis Marulanda.

What happened to Luis Diaz's father

The 58-year-old was held captive for 12 days by the ELN guerrilla group, but was eventually and safely reunited with his son on Tuesday, after which he scored a crucial late equaliser for club side Liverpool against Luton Town and was a late substitute against Brentford.

Armed men on motorcycles had kidnapped Díaz’s parents from a gas station in the small town of Barrancas on the 28th of October. His mother was rescued within hours by police who set up roadblocks around the town of 40,000 people, which is near Colombia’s border with Venezuela.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool and Colombia's number seven said: "I thank God. He makes it all possible. We have always lived tough moments, but life makes you strong and brave. So is soccer and so is life. We deserved this victory."

Colombia vs Brazil

Díaz and Colombia went behind after just four minutes into their World Cup qualifier match, after Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors ahead through his sliding finish. Brazil started the brighter of the two sides, dominating possession for most of the match, and could have been ahead even earlier, although Vinícius Jr's header was unusually erratic, sailing over the crossbar.

The hosts grew into the game as the first half went on as Jorge Carrascal tested Díaz's Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker. A first half which saw Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr substituted through injury. Ex-Leeds United man Raphinha nearly doubled Brazil's lead at the start of the second half, before Alisson saved Díaz's low effort.

Eventually, a visibly emotional Luis Díaz found a way past his club teammate with two well taken headers, the second coming from a cross via captain James Rodriguez.

"He is a friend, he has suffered a lot these days. This is beyond football, he deserves it," said Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The victory was the first for Colombia in World Cup qualifying in 15 matches against Brazil, giving the hosts their first victory in three games while handing the Canary Squad back-to-back losses.

Colombia moved above Brazil and up to third in the Conmebol World Cup qualifier standings, while the five-time World Cup winners slumped to fifth having only won two of their first five qualifying games.