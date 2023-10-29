Highlights Luis Diaz's parents were kidnapped in Colombia while traveling to their home. Gunmen on motorbikes intercepted their vehicle and took them away.

Diaz's mother has been rescued, but his father is still being held captive by the gunmen. Authorities are continuing their search.

Liverpool and the Colombian national team have expressed their solidarity with Diaz and his family, calling for a swift resolution to the situation.

The parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz have been kidnapped in Colombia. His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, were both taken on October 29 in Barrancas, La Guajira.

It has been reported that Diaz's parents were kidnapped as they were travelling to their home. Gunmen on motorcyclists located the vehicle they were in, intercepted and boarded it, before taking Diaz's parents away.

The Colombian attorney General's office said in a statement, per Sky Sports: "From the moment when Colombia's General Prosecutor's Office learned of the kidnapping of the parents of Colombian player Luis Díaz in the Barrancas area of La Guajira, a specialist team of prosecutors, CTI (Technical Investigation Team) officials and investigators from the police and military have been taking urgent action to locate these individuals, clarify the chain of events and identify the culprits."

Luis Diaz's mother rescued after being kidnapped - father still missing

Diaz's mother was quickly rescued after a blockade put in place by the army and the police. Director of police General William Salamanca revealed that she had been found.

"We are pleased that you are free again, madam,” he said, per the Daily Star “I congratulate them [the authorities] for the reaction of all the police officers dedicated to the cause. "She is in good health, scared, but she is fine."

Diaz's father, though, is still being held captive by the gunmen, whose identities remain unknown. It is believed that he was taken away on a motorcycle and is yet to be located.

Salamanca added: "Let's continue searching for the soccer player's father, we already have the mother. They took the father away on a motorcycle, they took him out of the car and took him along the trails there."

Liverpool and Colombia national team release statements after Luis Diaz's parents kidnapped

Liverpool released a statement on Sunday morning saying they hoped the matter was resolved as quickly as possible.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia. It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority."

While the Colombian national team, with whom Diaz has represented on 43 occasions, released a similar statement.

"The Colombian Football Federation regrets the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Diaz are going through. From the FCF we express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Liverpool are in action on Sunday when they take on Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Diaz has featured 11 times for the Merseyside club this season, scoring three times and recording one assist. At the time of writing it is unknown whether he will feature in this weekend's match.

Our thoughts are with Diaz and his family in this difficult time and we hope his father is rescued soon.