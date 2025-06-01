Paris Saint-Germain were crowned Champions League winners for the first time in their history on Saturday evening after destroying Inter Milan in Munich.

The French giants went into the match as favourites and they lived up to expectations as they dismantled their opponents 5-0. Luis Enrique's side raced into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes courtesy of goals from Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue.

PSG didn't take their foot off the accelerator in the second half as further goals from Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu saw them win the title in some style.

Luis Enrique Asked to Name Toughest Team PSG Played This Season

They've faced numerous big teams

PSG beat so many huge teams on their route to Champions League glory. In the league phase, they faced the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. While in the knockouts, they beat dumped out favourites Liverpool in the last 16, before facing Aston Villa, Arsenal again and then Inter Milan in the final.

Speaking after Arsenal's defeat to PSG in the semi-finals, Mikel Arteta shared his belief that his side had been the best side in the competition. He said: "We were very close, much closer than the result showed, but unfortunately we are out.

"I am very proud of the players, 100% I don't think there's been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition from what I have seen, but we are out."

Enrique dismissed Arteta's claim after the match, saying his team were superior and deserve to be in the final. But does he think the Gunners were PSG's toughest opponents in this season's competition?

The 55-year-old was asked after PSG's triumph to name the toughest team his side faced in the competition this season. He failed to mention Arsenal as he answered, per the Daily Mail:

"There were a few matches this season that tested us - Liverpool, for example, made things very difficult, especially in transitions. Aston Villa, too, were one of the more organised sides we came up against.”

PSG's season is not over yet. They will now travel to the United States to take part in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Enrique is taking the competition seriously and is aiming to add the trophy to their Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions successes.

He said, per the Independent: “I think it is an incredible competition. Maybe not now it’s a first edition, but it will become an incredibly important title to win. “I think the fact the best teams in the world are going to meet every four years and not with nations teams but clubs is incredible.

“We want to finish the season in style and I guess it would be the cherry on the cake. This would be the fifth trophy of the season if we are able to pull it off.”