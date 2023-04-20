Chelsea managerial candidate Luis Enrique is now 'deemed an outsider' to get the job, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Barcelona manager is out of a job since leaving his post with the Spain national team.

Chelsea manager news - Luis Enrique

With Graham Potter sacked earlier this year, Frank Lampard was appointed as manager until the end of the season.

It's not gone so well for the Chelsea legend, who has now lost all four of his games in charge, including both fixtures against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Enrique was a strong candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge, with his experience of managing big players a huge positive.

The 52-year-old has managed both Barcelona and Spain, so he's used to dealing with high-profile stars.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently explained to CaughtOffside in his recent column that Enrique was also on Tottenham Hotspur's list ahead of the summer.

Todd Boehly has to take his time and get this decision right, with the Blues currently in turmoil and falling down the Premier League table.

What has Jacobs said about Enrique?

Jacobs has suggested that Enrique is now deemed an outsider to get the job at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Mauricio Pochettino is still one of the names on the list as well. Interestingly, Enrique, who was seen as a contender and held early face-to-face talks with Chelsea, is now deemed to be an outsider.

"As is Sporting's Ruben Amorim, who is very highly-rated by Chelsea and someone they actually discussed before Potter came in, but both Amorim and Enrique are seen as now likely to get the Chelsea job."

Who could Chelsea appoint as their next manager?

As Jacobs mentioned, the likes of Amorim and Enrique now seem unlikely.

According to the Telegraph, Julian Nagelsmann is a strong candidate to manage the west London club ahead of next season.

A report from The Times has also claimed that Chelsea admire Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who got the Lancashire side promoted to the Premier League this season, but he could be a little too experienced.

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has called for title-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti to return to the club, saying: "Real Madrid could quite be just as insane to let him go if he doesn’t win the Champions League and he doesn’t put another pot on the table. I don’t know why you [Ferdinand] are looking at me like that – it’s Real Madrid, right? I’m clutching – Carlo, please come home.”