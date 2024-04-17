Highlights Luis Enrique called out Micah Richards for predicting Barcelona's victory over PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Luis Enrique called out Micah Richards after his Paris Saint-Germain side progressed to the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. The French side secured a 4-1 victory in Spain to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg to set up a clash against Borussia Dortmund in the next round.

Barcelona had extended their lead in the tie after going 1-0 ahead on the night after some excellent work from youngster Lamine Yamal allowed Raphinha to apply the finishing touch from mere yards out. Just as everything appeared to be going to plan for the Spanish giants, however, Ronald Araujo was shown a straight red card for bundling Bradley Barcola over when the winger was through on goal.

From there, the tide turned, as the Parisiens pulled a goal back before half-time through ex-Barca star Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman had been subjected to loud boos by his former supporters throughout the game. A long-range effort from Vitinha then levelled the aggregate score in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe then put the Ligue 1 outfit in control with a brace, including a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Joao Cancelo inside the 18-yard box. The result moved Enrique's team within one game of reaching the Champions League final, and their boss was ready to defend his side after the full-time whistle.

Barcelona vs PSG Statistics Stat Barcelona PSG Goals 1 4 Expected Goals 1.08 2.47 Possession 33% 67% Total Shots 7 21 Shots on Target 3 9 Big Chances 1 6 Big Chances Missed 0 3

Luis Enrique Calls Out Micah Richards

The ex-defender had backed Barcelona

Following the match, the Spanish manager was set to be interviewed by CBS Sports. Kate Abdo presented the show which has Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards as pundits on Champions League nights. The usually loud and energetic group were caught off guard as Enrique immediately called them out upon his arrival for the interview:

"It's good to see you, but I am really upset with all of you. You know why."

Richards in particular was animated as he quickly realised the PSG boss had seen the Champions League predictions made by each of the pundits the week prior. In those predictions, only Carragher had the French side down as moving onto the next round, although the manager was unaware of this when he said: "All of you predicted that Barcelona would go through to the next phase. How sad I am, how sad I am."

The ex-Liverpool defender swiftly corrected Enrique, who was apologetic and said: "Oh really? I didn't see you, sorry." With that cleared up, the 53-year-old hilariously turned his attentions back to Richards, by claiming:

"I can understand [Thierry] Henry because he is an Arsenal supporter, but Micah, you were my idol. I thought you were going to be confident in the team."

PSG Close in on Champions League Final

Borussia Dormtund stand in the way

Borussia Dortmund staged their own comeback on the same evening as PSG, with the Bundesliga side coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid in Germany. This has set up a semi-final encounter between the two teams, with the winner heading to the final at Wembley Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: PSG have qualified for the semi-final of the Champions League for only the third time in the past 20 years.

The other side of the Champions League draw sees Bayern Munich face Arsenal and Manchester City play against Real Madrid. Whichever team reaches the final from those four will likely be the favourites to lift the trophy, but as Dortmund and PSG's results have shown, anything can happen.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of FotMob.