Two new, exciting, young signings in, and another one seemingly on the way, all before the start of the pre-season tour? Yes, this is Manchester United we're talking about. The Red Devils have operated with a scattergun approach to transfers for far too long over the last decade or so, but the implementation of a new football structure has put a stop to that.

Two years ago, United reactively spent over £150million on two transfers in the closing days of the 2022 summer window, bringing in Brazilian pair Antony and Casemiro. The combative Casemiro was rushed to Manchester and given a lucrative four-year contract in response to defeats by Brighton and Brentford in Erik ten Hag's first two matches in charge.

United's Fresh Approach to Transfers

New structure operating competently

Casemiro's first year was productive, but his second was not, and he has two more years to run on a deal which is worth £350,000 per week. Few will forget that United turned to Casemiro having chased an entirely different profile of player in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong for over 100 days.

De Jong never wanted to join United, yet they went to the hassle of agreeing a fee with Barcelona for his services. That saga summed up United's clueless approach under the previous regime, but competency is now seemingly the order of the day, and fans are rightly excited about what awaits.

Joshua Zirkzee became United's first summer signing a few days after the Netherlands' involvement at Euro 2024 came to an end, and he will hopefully ease the goal-scoring burden on Rasmus Hojlund next term. Anthony Martial was the Norwegian's back-up last season but the Frenchman's nine-year stay in Manchester already feels like a distant memory.

There is always an element of risk when signing a teenager for a lofty transfer fee, but the noise around Leny Yoro suggests he is the real deal. Yoro, the 18-year-old centre-back, has, unsurprisingly, been likened to another former prodigy from northern France: Raphael Varane.

United were first interested in Varane when Sir Alex Ferguson was still a few years off retirement, but he plumped for Real Madrid in 2011. There was concern at the widespread reports that claimed Yoro's preference too, was to move to the Bernabeu, but he eventually came around to the idea of signing for United.

Next up on United's list of priorities is a new midfielder, with Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte their number one target. United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Uruguay midfielder, with a transfer fee now set to be negotiated with PSG.

Why PSG Want to Sell Ugarte

Luis Enrique not convinced by midfielder's passing

United lacked mobility and steel in midfield last season and were frequently overrun as a result. Ugarte would bring athleticism to the position, but there are concerns over his passing ability, with reports suggesting PSG manager Luis Enrique wants to sell him for exactly that reason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte averaged 3.91 progressive passes per 90 minutes last season - significantly fewer than Casemiro (5.15 per 90). (Source: FBREF)

Le Parisien reported earlier this year that Enrique wants to go into the new season with a holding midfielder who possesses greater passing capabilities than Ugarte, while several other French outlets have reported similar in recent weeks.

Ugarte would be an undoubted upgrade on last season's iteration of Casemiro, but would he be enough of an upgrade to help United compete with the very best teams at the top of the Premier League over the course of the season?

In Spain's Rodri, Manchester City have the best holding midfielder in the world, while Arsenal were a team transformed following the acquisition of Declan Rice last summer. There was a time when breaking up play and winning the ball back was a holding midfielder's only job, but the requirements of the role have changed in the modern game.

Ugarte would be a good signing for United, provided the terms of the deal are right, but whether he will make the difference that some fans are expecting him to is another question entirely.